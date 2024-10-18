Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / L&T Finance Q2FY25 results: Consolidated net up 17% at Rs 696 crore

L&T Finance Q2FY25 results: Consolidated net up 17% at Rs 696 crore

Warns on persisting headwinds; may calibrate growth; credit costs rise

L&T Finance

Photo: X@LnTFinance

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T Finance Ltd (LTF) posted a 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 696 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25), on the back of healthy net interest margins (NIM) plus fees. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 595 crore in Q2FY24.
 
Sequentially, its net profit rose minimally over Rs 686 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25).
 
Its NIM plus fees inched up marginally by two basis points to 10.86 per cent in Q2FY25 from 10.84 per cent in Q2FY24. However, they declined by 22 basis points from 11.08 per cent in Q1FY25, according to LTF's analyst presentation filed with the stock exchange BSE. Its stock closed 0.27 per cent higher at Rs 166.65 on BSE on Friday.
 
Reflecting signs of building stress, its credit costs rose to 2.59 per cent in Q2FY25 from 2.58 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, they rose by 22 basis points from 2.37 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.19 per cent in Q2FY25 from 3.27 per cent in Q2FY24. However, net NPAs rose to 0.96 per cent in Q2FY25 from 0.82 per cent a year ago.
 
The consolidated loan book grew by 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 93,015 crore at the end of September 2024 from Rs 78,734 crore a year ago.
 
Sudipta Roy, managing director and chief executive, LTF, said in a statement that the company has been able to demonstrate sustainable growth and profits through proactive portfolio management and persistent collection strategies. The second quarter of the current financial year has been challenging on account of multiple sectoral headwinds and a volatile macro environment.
 
“Looking ahead, we expect that the sectoral challenges may persist for the next two quarters, and, in response, we may dynamically recalibrate our business objectives in the coming quarters, prioritising positive credit outcomes over assets under management growth,” he added.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

L&T Finance

Uptick in auto demand, improvement in microfinance likely: L&T Finance

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

L&T Finance shares climb 3% post robust Q1 show; net profit jumps 29% YoY

Sachinn Joshi, chief financial officer, LTF

L&T Finance planning to resume retail bond issuance in H2FY25: CFO Joshi

l&t finance ltf finance

L&T Finance Q1 results: Consolidated net up 29% on healthy margins, fees

valuation stock market

L&T Finance extend gains as Morgan Stanley buys stake; up 8% in two days

Topics : L&T Finance Q2 results Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon