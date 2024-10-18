Tata Consumer Products Q2 results: Net profit rises 7.7% to Rs 364.4 crore

Tata Consumer Products' net profit attributable to shareholders rose 7.7 per cent to Rs 364.4 crore in Q2 FY25.
Its net sales were up 12.9 per cent to Rs 4,214.5 crore during the quarter, driven by additional revenue from the two acquisitions (Organic India and Capital Foods). Excluding the acquisitions, the net sales growth stood at 5 per cent for the quarter.
In its India business, the beverages segment grew by 3 per cent (minus 4 per cent excluding Organic India), as the category was impacted by a subdued demand environment. The coffee business continued its strong trajectory, with revenue growth of 29 per cent for the quarter.
The India foods business revenue grew over 28 per cent (plus 9 per cent excluding Capital Foods), and its value-added salt portfolio grew by 26 per cent, with rock salt registering record volumes.
The Tata Sampann portfolio continued its strong momentum, growing 26 per cent for the quarter.
“With the integration completed for the newly acquired businesses, there was a strong sequential growth of 25 per cent in Capital Foods and 45 per cent in Organic India,” the company said in its earnings release.
The company also noted that channels of the future continued to fuel growth and innovation. Its e-commerce channel grew 51 per cent, while modern trade recorded 17 per cent growth in the quarter. The company is incubating new channels—food services/HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and catering) and pharmacies—to fuel growth, with pilot rollouts in progress.
In its international business, revenue grew 7 per cent (plus 5 per cent in constant currency), and the business's profitability improved significantly, driven by a strong topline in the UK business and structural interventions made earlier.
“During the quarter, we recorded continued growth and market share gains in the India salt business, strong growth in Tata Sampann and Tata Soulful. Our India tea business was impacted by subdued category trends. With the integration completed for both Capital Foods and Organic India, we are starting to see strong synergy benefits, and both businesses witnessed strong quarter-on-quarter growth,” Sunil D’Souza, managing director and CEO at Tata Consumer Products, said in the results release.
He added, “Tata Starbucks reached the milestone of being the largest café operator by store count, with 457 stores across 70 cities.”