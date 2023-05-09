close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Godrej Agrovet Q4 consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 23.47 crore

Godrej Agrovet on Tuesday reported an 83.21 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.47 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Godrej Agrovet on Tuesday reported an 83.21 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 23.47 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 139.81 crore during the corresponding period of 2021-22, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review was almost flat at Rs 2,088.80 crore as against Rs 2,075.62 crore in the year-ago period.

In FY23, Godrej Agrovet's net profit fell 29.53 per cent to Rs 295.36 crore as compared with Rs 419.15 crore in FY2021-22.

Revenue from operations of Godrej Agrovet in FY23 grew 12.78 per cent to Rs 9,352.81 crore from Rs 8,292.93 crore a year ago.

Shares of the company on Tuesday settled 0.45 per cent down at Rs 438.05 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Godrej Properties aims to sell record Rs 14,000 cr in FY24: Pirojsha Godrej

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Godrej Yummiez expands vegetarian portfolio; aims for 30% growth in FY23

Godrej Properties logs record sales booking of Rs 12,232 cr in FY23, up 56%

Godrej Properties buys 62-acre land in Kurukshetra for residential plots

Eveready Industries posts Rs 14.4 crore net loss in Jan-Mar quarter

McDonald's India franchisee Westlife misses profit view as inflation bites

Apollo Global Q1 earnings fall 8% in Jan-Mar quarter, missing estimates

T D Power Systems posts 43% jump in net profit at Rs 35 crore in Q4FY23

SRF posts 7% fall in profit on packaging margin hit in Jan-Mar quater

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Godrej Agrovet Q4 Results

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

PESB recommends Parminder Chopra for PFC Chairman, Managing Director post

Amit Tandon: A testing time for board members
1 min read

Vedanta appoints veteran Terry Daly as advisor for semiconductor business

Image
2 min read

LatentView Analytics reports profit after tax at Rs 342 mn in March quarter

Profit
2 min read
Premium

Use cost-effective, accessible group term cover to boost coverage

Life insurance
4 min read

LIC increases its shareholding in Hindustan Petroleum by over 5%

LIC
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-backed ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

JP Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon