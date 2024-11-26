Business Standard
L'Oral India FY24 results: Profit marginally down at Rs 487.46 cr

Its total income, which includes other income, was up 13.83 per cent to Rs 5,684.60 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

L'Oral India is a subsidiary of French multinational L'Oral SA, which owns a 99.99 per cent stake in the company.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Comestic major L'Oral India reported a marginal decline in profit to Rs 487.46 crore in FY24, while its revenue from operations -- income from net sales -- was up 12.6 per cent to Rs 5,576.47 crore, according to an RoC filing.

L'Oreal India Pvt Ltd had reported a profit of Rs 488.35 crore and its revenue from operations was at Rs 4,952.55 crore a year earlier, for 2022-23, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

 

Its "advertising promotional expenses" in FY24 were up 23.7 per cent to Rs 1,714.54 crore, as against Rs 1,385.74 crore a year ago.

Moreover, the royalty paid to its French parent firm was up 16.3 per cent to Rs 265.16 crore in FY24. This "cost royalty" was at Rs 228.05 for FY23.

Total expenses of L'Oral India were at Rs 5,022.87 crore, up 16.56 per cent in FY24.

In FY24, L'Oral India's revenue from the sale of products was at Rs 5,368.52 crore, up 14 per cent as against Rs 4,711.96 crore a year ago.

Its revenue from the sale of services such as contract research and innovation, etc, was at Rs 203.32 crore.

L'Oral India has been operating in India since 1994. It now has a portfolio of 13 brands here -- L'Oral Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup -- which are available in mass market channels.

While in hair and beauty salons it has brands L'Oral Professionnel, Matrix, Krastase, Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals, Redken and in selective distribution Kiehl's, Lancme, Yves Saint Laurent. It is also present in pharmacy and chemist channels through CeraVe.

