Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Indian PC market shipments reach all-time high in Q3 of CY2024: IDC report

Indian PC market shipments reach all-time high in Q3 of CY2024: IDC report

The desktop category declined by 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while the notebook and workstation categories saw slight growth of 2.8 per cent and 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively

PC, Personal computer

Photo: Unsplash

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s personal computer (PC) market (including desktops, notebooks, and workstations) shipped an all-time high of 4.49 million units in the third quarter (Q3) of calendar year (CY) 2024, up a marginal 0.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to a report.
 
The desktop category declined by 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while the notebook and workstation categories saw slight growth of 2.8 per cent and 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Online festival sales drove the demand for premium notebooks (priced above $1,000), which grew by 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y, the report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) said.
 
“The e-tail sales, which typically start around the second week of October, began in late September, leading to a surge in PC shipments. Brands capitalised on e-tail sales by offering steep discounts, cashbacks, and bundled accessories,” said Bharath Shenoy, research manager, IDC India and South Asia.
 
 
“Many of them also matched similar pricing in their brand stores and offline channels like larger format retail stores (LFRs), leading to the second-biggest consumer quarter in history. By leveraging these diverse strategies, vendors were able to tap into different market tiers, ultimately driving a significant increase in consumer PC sales,” he added.
 
In the September quarter, the consumer segment declined by 2.9 per cent Y-o-Y despite vendors aggressively discounting a wide range of PCs on e-tail platforms. The demand situation was more organic this year, and unlike Q3 CY2023, vendors did not overstock, thereby leading to a marginal Y-o-Y decline. The commercial segment grew by 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y, while the enterprise segment grew by 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Navkendar Singh, associate vice president, devices research, IDC India, South Asia and ANZ, said that the commercial PC market in India was on a recovery path as enterprises have slowly started refreshing their IT devices.

More From This Section

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju

Govt to boost ease of doing biz, lower compliance for fintech: DFS Secy

PremiumUnion Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched 'e-Shram - One Stop Solution' for our workers in the unorganized sector | Photo: X/ @mansukhmandviya

How e-Shram portal could transform social security, labour market landscape

PremiumEducation loan

Health, education spending by states trails economy's nominal growth rates

GDP, India GDP

Sluggish demand likely weighed on India's GDP growth in Sept quarter: Poll

PremiumCOP29

COP29 gets UN carbon mkts going but concerns persist on climate integrity

 
“The IT/ITES buying has kickstarted and is expected to pick up momentum in CY2025. Meanwhile, the growing adoption of PCs for gaming and content creation, coupled with the increasing focus on AI features and tools in PCs, is expected to drive the consumer segment in Q4 CY2024 and CY2025, thereby facilitating it to close off 2024 and 2025 in green,” he added.
 
HP Inc. led the market with a share of 29 per cent during the quarter, topping the charts in both the commercial and consumer segments with shares of 34.3 per cent and 24.8 per cent, respectively.
 
Lenovo was a distant second with a share of 17.3 per cent, while both Dell and Acer came in at third with a share of 14.6 per cent each. Asus was fifth with a 9.7 per cent share and experienced a 22.3 per cent Y-o-Y decline, largely due to a leaner inventory compared to last year. However, Asus was second only to HP in the consumer segment.
 

Also Read

Sudhir Goel Chief Business Officer Acer India

Acer logged best ever biz performance this year, says CBO Sudhir Goel

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India

Asus powers up, AI-powered PCs to drive 5-10% of shipments by November

ASUS

ASUS bets on aggressive retail expansion to become India's top PC brand

HP, Hewlett Packard

HP predicts lower profit due to weak PC market, rising competition

personal computers

Indian PC market grows 7.1% to 3.39 mn shipments in Q2 CY2024: IDC

Topics : personal computer IDC Report Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon