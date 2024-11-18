Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Waaree Energies Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 17% to Rs 375.6 cr

Waaree Energies Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 17% to Rs 375.6 cr

Post its listing on October 28, this is the first quarterly result of Waaree Energies. It made its market debut at Rs 2,550, reflecting a jump of 69.66 per cent from the issue price price of Rs 1,503

Waaree Renewable Technologies

It had posted Rs 320.1 crore profit for the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal. | Photo: X@waareegroup

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Waaree Energies on Monday reported a 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 375.6 crore in the July-September quarter, helped by higher income.

It had posted Rs 320.1 crore profit for the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Post its listing on October 28, this is the first quarterly result of Waaree Energies. It made its market debut at Rs 2,550, reflecting a jump of 69.66 per cent from the issue price price of Rs 1,503.

The company's total income rose to Rs 3,663.4 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 3,558.5 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.

 

Its expenses during the quarter were at Rs 3,164.6 crore, as against Rs 3,123.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The board also approved an investment of up to Rs 600 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiaries for setting up and development of the infrastructure (including land and connectivity) for the purpose of developing renewable power projects and bidding pipeline.

More From This Section

Gold, Gold jewellery

Starlineups Enterprise Q2FY25 results: PAT jumps over 2-fold to Rs 3.25 cr

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Fusion Finance stays in red with Q2 net loss of Rs 305 cr; GNPA hits 9.4%

Work from home, WFH, BPM, IT industry, tech, jobs, work, gender

Happiest Minds Technologies Q2 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 49.52 cr

Sugar

E.I.D. Parry Q2 results: Net profit declines 24% to Rs 591.66 crore

Jaypee Infratech

Jaypee Infratech posts Rs 88.2 cr profit in Q2; MD & CEO Aalok Dave resigns

The board also discussed proposals related to entry into the manufacturing of electrolysers for green hydrogen, and lithium ion advanced chemistry storage cell and energy storage system manufacturing plants.

The company said it will come out with a detailed plan and investment for the aforesaid two projects in the next two months.

Waaree Energies, one of the major players in the solar energy industry in India, is focused on PV module manufacturing with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023.

It operates five manufacturing facilities with one factory each, located at Surat, Tumb, Nandigram and Chikhli in Gujarat, and the IndoSolar Facility, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

sensex, stock market, share market

Waaree Energies extends rally after strong debut; zooms 81% over IPO price

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Farmers to march towards Delhi on Dec 6 for legal guarantee of MSP

PKL 2024 live score updates

PKL 2024 live score updates: Telugu stuns Haryana; Bengaluru vs U Mumba underway

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Ladki Bahin beneficiaries to get Dec instalment after Nov 20: CM Shinde

SBI Chairman CS Setty attends the celebration of 100th year of SBI Horniman branch and launch of volume 5 of SBI's evolution book in Mumbai on Monday 18th Nov, 2024 | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

SBI plans to add 300-400 branches annually to boost financial services

Topics : Waaree Energies Q2 results energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon