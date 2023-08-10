Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

Page Industries profits fall 24% in Q1 on poor demand, profits at Rs 158 cr

Page Industries, which licenses innerwear and loungewear brand Jockey International's products in India, reported a nearly 24% fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as softer demand weighed

jockey

Representational image

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Page Industries, which licenses innerwear and loungewear brand Jockey International's products in India, reported a nearly 24% fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as softer demand weighed.
The company, which also licenses the Speedo swimwear brand in India, said its profit fell to Rs 158 crore ($19.09 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 207 crore rupees a year earlier.
The Bengaluru-based company which also manufactures and distributes athleisure wear reported a 7.5% fall in its revenue from operations at 12.40 billion rupees.
However, the company's profit amplified by 102% sequentially on the back of a 31% sequential gain in its sales volume.
Its profit margins fell to 12.8% in the quarter from 15.4% last year but saw an improvement from the previous quarter's 8.1%.
"There has been a build-up of excess inventory impacting the overall ecosystem and resulting in unsustainable business practices," the company said.

Also Read

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys

Weak Q4 performance drags Page Industries to 19-month low; stock sinks 15%

Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%

Thomas Cook India Q1 results: Consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 147 cr

Manappuram Finance Q1 results: Profit rises 76% on gold loan demand

Ride-hailing company Ola Cabs loss widens to Rs 3,082 crore in FY22

Pidilite Industries posts Q1 profit rise on strong demand, easing costs

NIIT Learning Systems Q1 results: Consolidated net profit at Rs 55.17 crore

"With on-line platforms becoming a preferred avenue for shopping, the e-commerce segment is poised for accelerated growth," it added.
Rival Trent on Wednesday beat its first-quarter revenue estimates, led by an increase in footfalls and store expansion.
Shares of Page Industries rose nearly 2% after the results.
($1 = 82.7840 Indian rupees)
 
(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Page Industries Page Industries stock Page Industries Graphite India garment manufacturing

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedRice Price HikeSSC MTS Result 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon