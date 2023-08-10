Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Heatmap

Bajaj Electricals Q1 results: Net profit declines 9.8% to Rs 37 crore

Shares of Bajaj Electricals closed at Rs 1,222.95 apiece on Thursday, down 1.81 per cent, on the BSE

Bajaj Electricals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Thursday reported a 9.85 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 37.13 crore in the June quarter.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.19 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.
Its net sales were down 1.5 per cent to Rs 1,107.98 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 1,124.88 crore in the year-ago period.
Bajaj Electricals' total expenses were almost flat at Rs 1,079.02 crore during the quarter, while total revenue maintained its level from the previous year at Rs 1,132.04 crore.
Its revenue from the consumer products segment was up 2.01 per cent at Rs 872.60 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 855.36 crore last year.
However, revenue from its lighting solutions segment was down 12.52 per cent to Rs 239.53 crore from Rs 273.83 crore in the June quarter last year.

Also Read

Bajaj Electricals Q1 profit falls as unseasonal rains, inflation hit demand

Bajaj Electricals Q4 profit up 34% YoY to Rs 52 cr, total revenue rises 12%

Bajaj Electricals to increase its play in premium segment, says CEO Poddar

Bajaj Finserv to invest Rs 5k cr in Pune; create 40k jobs, says Fadnavis

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals announces merger with Butterfly

Page Industries profits fall 24% in Q1 on poor demand, profits at Rs 158 cr

Thomas Cook India Q1 results: Consolidated net profit up 27% to Rs 147 cr

Manappuram Finance Q1 results: Profit rises 76% on gold loan demand

Ride-hailing company Ola Cabs loss widens to Rs 3,082 crore in FY22

Pidilite Industries posts Q1 profit rise on strong demand, easing costs

Bajaj Electricals has demerged its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business after approval by NCLT Mumbai and accordingly, the segment has been shown as discontinued operations, said an earnings statement by the company.
"The company has achieved a stable performance in a challenging environment. Consumer products revenues have grown 2 per cent during the quarter, despite demand slowdown and pricing constraints. The lighting solutions segment is also facing demand headwinds," Bajaj Electricals Chairman Shekhar Bajaj said.
The company kept its focus on our long-term strategic objectives with a continued push on new products and brand strengthening, he added.
Shares of Bajaj Electricals closed at Rs 1,222.95 apiece on Thursday, down 1.81 per cent, on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajaj Electricals Q1 results

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayZee Entertainment-Sony India MergerGold-Silver PriceRBI Repo Rate UnchangedRice Price HikeSSC MTS Result 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon