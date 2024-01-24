Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Motilal Oswal shares jump 11% after it reported 191% profit growth in Q3

The jump in profit was aided by comparatively lower growth in expenses

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Abhishek Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services jumped 11.3 per cent on Wednesday after it reported a 191 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 661 crore. Total income rose 66 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,791 crore.

The jump in profit was aided by comparatively lower growth in expenses vis-à-vis revenues. The total expenses stood at Rs 983 crore in the third quarter of financial year (FY) 2024, 27 per cent higher than in the same period of FY 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The capital market business, which includes retail broking, institutional equities, and investment banking, delivered a profit of Rs 202 crore, 44 per cent higher than in the same quarter last year, the company said in a release.

The asset and wealth management division posted a 17 per cent profit growth at Rs 79 crore, while the housing finance business posted a profit of Rs 36 crore.

Also Read

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

Real estate pre-sales to show robust growth in FY24: Motilal Oswal report

Motilal Oswal Financial Services founders commit 10% stake to philanthropy

No material catalysts visible for re-rating of Bosch stock: Motilal Oswal

RIL, Lloyds Metals and Capri Global shine, says Motilal Oswal report

Ceat Q3 PAT rises 5-fold as margin pressure eases, reaches Rs 181.48 cr

PNB Housing Finance Q3 profit rises 26% to Rs 338 cr on lower expenses

IOC Q3 net profit jumps to Rs 9,030 cr on improved marketing margins

Tata Steel Q3 profit at Rs 513 crore as lower costs counter weak revenue

Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit up 38% at Rs 2,032 cr on good domestic biz

Topics : Motilal Oswal Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q3 results shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon