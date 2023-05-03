close

MRF Q4 net profit up 86%, tyre maker announces dividend of Rs 169 apiece

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to Rs 5,841.7 crore in Q4FY23

BS Web Team New Delhi
tyres

1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
MRF on Wednesday reported 86 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 313.53 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 168.53 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22 (FY22). The tyre maker also announced a dividend of Rs 169 per share.
Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to Rs 5,841.7 crore in Q4FY23 as compared to Rs 5,304.8 crore in Q4FY22.

The company had earlier announced two interim dividends of Rs 3 each. The total dividend for the financial year works out to be Rs 175 per share.
In FY23, the company's profit rose 8.4 per cent to Rs 739.52 crore from Rs 681.67 crore in FY22. 

Topics : MRF MRF Tyres Q4 Results BS Web Reports Interim Dividend Companies

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:34 PM IST

