MRF Q4 net profit up 86%, tyre maker announces dividend of Rs 169 apiece

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to Rs 5,841.7 crore in Q4FY23 as compared to Rs 5,304.8 crore in Q4FY22.

MRF on Wednesday reported 86 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 313.53 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 168.53 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22 (FY22). The tyre maker also announced a dividend of Rs 169 per share.