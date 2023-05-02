close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 82% to Rs 1,705 cr

The Tata Steel board has declared a dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tata Steel

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,705 crore for the March quarter. This is an 82 per cent decline from Rs 9,756 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.  
The company reported consolidated total revenue from operations to Rs 62,962 crore against Rs 69,323 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The Tata Steel board has declared a dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share.
The company has spent Rs 4,396 crores on capital expenditure during the quarter and Rs 14,142 crore for the full year. Work on 5 MTPA expansion at Kalinganagar and setting up an EAF mill of 0.75 MTPA in Punjab is progressing.

The company’s net debt decreased by Rs 3,900 crore to Rs 67,810 crore and liquidity remains strong at Rs 28,688 crore. Net debt to EBITDA was 2.07x.
“FY2023 saw our India crude steel production growing to around 19.9 million tons, with a 65% share of our overall volumes. Deliveries were in line with production with domestic deliveries growing 11 per cent YoY and driving product mix improvement,” said T V Narendran, chief executive officer & managing director of Tata Steel.

Also Read

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Tata Steel posts surprise Rs 2,224 crore net loss in December quarter

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

DCM Shriram Q4 results: Profit falls 54% as raw material, power costs surge

Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece

Punjab & Sind Bank's Q4 net profit up 32%, gross NPAs down to 6.97%

UCO Bank Q4 net profit rises 86% to Rs 581.24 cr, NPA down to 4.78%

Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece


“The quarter also saw strong momentum with deliveries growing by 9 per cent QoQ to 5.15 million tons. We have multiple projects ongoing at various locations in India as we work towards 40 MTPA by 2030. The phased commissioning of our expansion at Kalinganagar continues with FHCR coils now being produced at the CRM complex. Within 9 months of acquisition, we have successfully ramped up Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited to Rs 1 million tons on annualised basis. We have also progressed on our plans to set up our first EAF mill in Punjab. During the quarter, Europe deliveries were up 9 per cent QoQ. The Cold Mill upgrade at Ijmuiden is progressing and we have commenced the relining of BF6 in early April,” he added.
Topics : Tata Steel Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 02 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First after airline cancel flights

Go First
2 min read

Spandana Sphoorty's net profit rises 268% to Rs 105 cr in March quarter

Spandana Sphoorty names Bharat Financial Inclusion's Shalabh Saxena MD-CEO
2 min read

DCM Shriram Q4 results: Profit falls 54% as raw material, power costs surge

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

UltraTech Cement stock down 1% on net profit decline in March quarter

Ultratech cements
2 min read

NTPC coal output from captive mines more than doubled to 2.75 mt in April

NTPC
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Facing the heat: Govt slaps Rs 249-crore fine on Hero Electric, Okinawa

Hero Electric scooter
4 min read
Premium

Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

semiconductor
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon