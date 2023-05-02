Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 82% to Rs 1,705 cr



The company reported consolidated total revenue from operations to Rs 62,962 crore against Rs 69,323 crore in the same quarter of last year. Tata Steel on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,705 crore for the March quarter. This is an 82 per cent decline from Rs 9,756 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.



The company has spent Rs 4,396 crores on capital expenditure during the quarter and Rs 14,142 crore for the full year. Work on 5 MTPA expansion at Kalinganagar and setting up an EAF mill of 0.75 MTPA in Punjab is progressing. The Tata Steel board has declared a dividend of Rs 3.60 per equity share.



“FY2023 saw our India crude steel production growing to around 19.9 million tons, with a 65% share of our overall volumes. Deliveries were in line with production with domestic deliveries growing 11 per cent YoY and driving product mix improvement,” said T V Narendran, chief executive officer & managing director of Tata Steel. The company’s net debt decreased by Rs 3,900 crore to Rs 67,810 crore and liquidity remains strong at Rs 28,688 crore. Net debt to EBITDA was 2.07x.

Also Read From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today Tata Steel posts surprise Rs 2,224 crore net loss in December quarter Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help? One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results? DCM Shriram Q4 results: Profit falls 54% as raw material, power costs surge Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece Punjab & Sind Bank's Q4 net profit up 32%, gross NPAs down to 6.97% UCO Bank Q4 net profit rises 86% to Rs 581.24 cr, NPA down to 4.78% Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece

“The quarter also saw strong momentum with deliveries growing by 9 per cent QoQ to 5.15 million tons. We have multiple projects ongoing at various locations in India as we work towards 40 MTPA by 2030. The phased commissioning of our expansion at Kalinganagar continues with FHCR coils now being produced at the CRM complex. Within 9 months of acquisition, we have successfully ramped up Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited to Rs 1 million tons on annualised basis. We have also progressed on our plans to set up our first EAF mill in Punjab. During the quarter, Europe deliveries were up 9 per cent QoQ. The Cold Mill upgrade at Ijmuiden is progressing and we have commenced the relining of BF6 in early April,” he added.

