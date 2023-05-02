DCM Shriram Q4 results: Profit falls 54% as raw material, power costs surge



The company's consolidated net profit fell to 1.87 billion rupees ($22.8 million) compared to 4.01 billion rupees a year ago. Revenue from operations also fell marginally to 28.49 billion rupees.

India's DCM Shriram Ltd reported a 53.5% fall in its fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by a rise in raw material and power costs.



According to the company, the chemical business was down due to fall in demand owing to global recessionary trends and new capacity additions in India.

Revenue in DCM's chloro-vinyl arm, which accounted for the largest share of its total revenue for six quarters, declined 21% year-on-year, falling to second place behind the sugar segment.



The vinyl business has been under pressure amid recession fears and weak demand from clients in the construction sector.

DCM Chairman Ajay Shriram and Vice Chairman Vikram Shriram said in a joint statement that projects for chemical business will be "delayed by a quarter" due to supply constraints.

Also Read DCM Shriram Q3 net down 2% to Rs 342 cr; income rises 21% to Rs 3,417 cr Shriram Financial Ventures to be holding company in Shriram Group recast Shriram Finance turns India's largest retail NBFC after merger: Group Shriram Finance looking to sell 15% stake in housing finance arm: Report Shriram Finance merges with Shriram City to focus on MSMEs and others Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece Punjab & Sind Bank's Q4 net profit up 32%, gross NPAs down to 6.97% UCO Bank Q4 net profit rises 86% to Rs 581.24 cr, NPA down to 4.78% Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit up 20.7%, declares dividend of Rs 0.25/apiece Adani Green Energy reports EBITDA in FY23 of Rs 5,538 cr up by 57% YoY



The chemicals-to-sugar maker had in January commissioned capacity expansions at its Ajbapur and Hariawan sugar units, and an expansion of its distillery at Ajabpur by 120 kilolitres per day.

The company added that import of PVC continues to be high due to poor demand from construction sector in China, U.S. and Europe, with "matters of anti-dumping duty and reduction in customs duty unaddressed by the government." The sugar segment's revenue rose 28.3% YoY to 10.68 billion rupees on account of higher sugar and distillery volumes, along with higher prices.



DCM also said it had a one-time negative impact of 230 million rupees on account of provision for electricity duty on auxiliary consumption in Rajasthan.

The company's total expenses rose 11.6% due to higher raw material and power costs.

The company declared a final dividend of 3.60 rupees per share for fiscal year 2023.