Ola Electric posts revenue of Rs 1,240 crore in Q2FY25, up by 38.5%

Electric vehicle company Ola Electric reported a revenue growth of 38.5 per cent to Rs 1,240 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, up from Rs 896 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
The company posted a gross margin of 20.3 per cent in Q2 FY25, reflecting an increase of 12 percentage points year-over-year. Continuing its strategy to invest in engineering and manufacturing platforms, Ola Electric announced the go-live of the S1 Gen 3 products in January 2025, enabling a 20 percentage point improvement in margins over the next 12 months.
The company reported a consolidated EBITDA margin for the quarter at (28.4) per cent. Operating expenses were marginally lower by 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), excluding one-off costs. Ola Electric stated that it is focusing on cost efficiency and aims to maintain or slightly reduce operating expenses as topline grows, thereby improving operating leverage.
During the quarter, vehicles delivered by the company increased by 73.6 per cent, standing at 98,619 units compared to 56,813 units delivered in the same period last year. The company ramped up deliveries of its mass market scooter portfolio (S1 X portfolio) during the quarter, which helped accelerate growth. The mass market portfolio (sub-Rs 1 lakh) continued to drive momentum, growing by 15 per cent QoQ, while the premium portfolio remained a major revenue contributor.
As of September 2024, Ola Electric operates 782 company-owned stores, with each store delivering an average of 130 sales per quarter, roughly 2-3 times the industry average. The company plans to expand its company-owned store network (including colocated service infrastructure) to 2,000 stores by March 2025.
Ola Electric stated that it currently has the broadest portfolio of EV scooters, featuring 6 models priced between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1,50,000. The company is now focusing on entering other two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) categories and aims to launch 20 new products over the next 2 years, with at least one new product launch every quarter.
At its annual ‘Sankalp’ event in August 2024, the company announced the launch of its Roadster motorcycle series, with the first product scheduled for delivery in March 2025. The series is priced to capture the entire spectrum of mass and premium motorcycles, ranging from Rs 74,999 to Rs 2,49,999 across 3 models and 8 variants.
Ola Electric reiterated that its battery cell production is a key component of the company’s vertical integration strategy. The company said it is on track to commence the use of these cells in its electric two-wheeler (E2W) portfolio by Q1 FY26. All production systems at the Ola Gigafactory are fully operational, and trial production reached a milestone in Q2 FY25 with over 20,000 cells manufactured.
Market Leadership
According to Ola Electric’s shareholder letter, the company maintained its market leadership with a 33 per cent market share during Q2 FY25, despite aggressive competitive action. The company noted that E2W penetration is at an inflection point, increasing from 5.8 per cent in June 2024 to 7.5 per cent in September 2024, and scooter penetration rising from 16.1 per cent in June 2024 to 21.4 per cent in September 2024. In key states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, penetration ranges from 25 per cent to 45 per cent.