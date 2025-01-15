Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Oriental Hotels Q3 results: PAT down at Rs 13.99 cr, revenue surges 20%

Oriental Hotels Q3 results: PAT down at Rs 13.99 cr, revenue surges 20%

Revenue during the quarter under review surged to Rs 122.05 crore from Rs 106.07 crore registered during the same period of last year

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Oriental Hotels Ltd reported a profit after tax of Rs 16.43 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oriental Hotels Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs 13.99 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, the company said on Wednesday.

Oriental Hotels Ltd reported a profit after tax of Rs 16.43 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Oriental Hotels Ltd, an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd manages several hotels including the Taj Coromandel, Chennai, Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa, Chennai, among others.

Revenue during the quarter under review surged to Rs 122.05 crore from Rs 106.07 crore registered during the same period of last year.

"In Q3FY25, OHL has reported an operating revenue of Rs 121 crore, a growth of 20 per cent over the previous year. Led by an increase 11 per cent increase in average room rate resulting in an operating EBITDA of Rs 34 crore, a growth of 22 per cent.", Oriental Hotels Ltd Managing Director and CEO Pramod Ranjan said.

 

The profit after tax for the nine month period ending December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 26.83 crore as against Rs 39.01 crore registered in the year ago period.

Revenue during the October-December 2024 quarter grew to Rs 311.27 crore, from Rs 298.28 crore registered in the year ago period, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 1,406 crore

HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC Q3 results: Profit jumps 31%, revenue surges 39% to Rs 934 cr

q3

Shoppers Stop Q3 results: PAT rises 41% to Rs 52.23 cr, revenue grows 11.5%

q3

HDFC AMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 641 cr, revenue up 39%

Angel One

Angel One Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 8% to Rs 281 crore

Topics : Oriental Hotels reports Q3 results Indian Hotels Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon