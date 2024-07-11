Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PepsiCo profits jump in June quarter; net income rises 12% to $3 bn

PepsiCo reported higher-than-expected earnings in Q2, but it has leaned heavily into price increases over the past two years as its costs for ingredients and packaging rose

PepsiCo, Pepsi

PepsiCo said its revenue grew less than 1% to $22.5 billion | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PepsiCo reported higher-than-expected earnings in the second quarter even as customer demand for its snacks and drinks continued to slip.
The Purchase, New York-based company said its net income rose 12% to $3 billion, or an adjusted $2.28 per share, for the April-June period. Wall Street had expected earnings of $2.16 per share.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
PepsiCo said its revenue grew less than 1% to $22.5 billion. That was slightly lower than the $22.59 analysts forecast.
PepsiCo has leaned heavily into price increases over the past two years as its costs for ingredients and packaging rose. The fourth quarter of 2023 was the company's eighth straight quarter of double-digit percentage price increases. Prices rose 5% in the first quarter and 3% in the most recent quarter.
But those higher prices have hurt demand. PepsiCo's global sales volumes have fallen for the last eight quarters. The company says some of that volume decline is strategic, since it has been shrinking package sizes. But it has also says lower-income U.S. customers have been buying fewer snacks or switching to store brands.

Also Read

Pepsi new logo

PepsiCo rolls out new globe logo in India as part of rebranding exercise

Pepsi, PepsiCo

PepsiCo misses revenue estimates as multiple price hikes dent demand

TCS

TCS Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 8.7% to Rs 12,040 cr, revenue up 5.4%

foreign exchange

Foreign exchange earnings from tourism at 12-month low, shows data

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

When will Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore finally return to Earth?

Topics : PepsiCo result PepsiCo Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon