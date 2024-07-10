JTL Industries Q1 results: Net profit increases 21% to Rs 31 crore

Steel pipes maker JTL Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 30.70 crore for the quarter ended June 30, aided by higher revenues.

It had posted a profit of Rs 25.36 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.



Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 515.37 crore from Rs 504.80 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's expenses were Rs 478.83 crore against Rs 471.66 crore a year ago.

JTL Industries is a leading producer of electric resistance welded steel pipes with a production capacity of more than 6 lakh metric tonnes per year.