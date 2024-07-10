Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

JTL Industries Q1 results: Net profit increases 21% to Rs 31 crore

It had posted a profit of Rs 25.36 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Steel pipes maker JTL Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 30.70 crore for the quarter ended June 30, aided by higher revenues.
It had posted a profit of Rs 25.36 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 515.37 crore from Rs 504.80 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company's expenses were Rs 478.83 crore against Rs 471.66 crore a year ago.
JTL Industries is a leading producer of electric resistance welded steel pipes with a production capacity of more than 6 lakh metric tonnes per year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

lithium battery lithium ion

Battery energy storage capacity grows over 4-fold to 219 MW in Q1: Report

IT firms

HCL Tech Q1 Preview: Weak deals, client spending to dent profits by 5-7%

IT services, IT firms

TCS Q1 Preview: Margin pressure to weigh; net profit may rise 6-9%

PremiumThe Nifty FMCG index has remained nearly flat, registering just a 0.3 per cent increase since the start of the 2024 calendar year. As of Wednesday, the FMCG index closed at 57,177.6, compared to 56,987.2 at the end of December 2023.

Results preview: FMCG firms likely to hitch a ride on rural uptick in Q1

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Ajmera Realty & Infra clocks 36% growth in Q1 sales bookings to Rs 306 cr

Topics : Q1 results EARNINGS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon