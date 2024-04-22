Persistent Systems Q4 results: Net profit rises 25.4% to Rs 315.3 crore

Pune-headquartered Persistent Systems reported a net profit of Rs 315.3 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24, which ended on 31 March 2024. The net profit was up 25.4 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue for the quarter was up 14.9 per cent at Rs 2,590.5 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24. Revenue growth was driven by growth across its sectors like life sciences and healthcare, BFSI, and software, high-tech, and emerging industries.





For the full year, the company's revenue at Rs 8,350.5 crore grew 17.6 per cent, and profits were up 18.7 per cent at Rs 921 crore.

Persistent’s fourth-quarter performance beat Bloomberg estimates. Bloomberg's estimates for revenue were Rs 2,562.9 crore, and profit was at Rs 303 crore.

The total contract value for the fourth quarter came in at $447.7 million, a slight drop from the previous quarter's $475 million.

Unlike its large peers, Persistent reported growth in North America as well as the BFSI sector. North America grew by 16.8 per cent year-on-year, Europe was up 13.4 per cent, and India grew by 0.6 per cent. Similarly, BFSI grew by 2 per cent sequentially, Life science and healthcare were up 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Software, high-tech, and emerging business were down 0.9 per cent due to a ramp down in one client.

Sandeep Kalra, CEO and executive director, Persistent Systems, said: “We have delivered 14.5 per cent revenue growth (US dollars) for the full year when the industry average is around 3-4 per cent. FY24 has been a complete organic growth story for the company.” Kalra said this during the analyst call.

Persistent Systems, despite meeting estimates, failed to cheer markets as it reported subdued margin growth. The firm's stock price was down 9.7 per cent at Rs 3,510.6 per share. The margin for the quarter came in at 14.5 per cent, down from 15.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY23.

The company explained that margins were impacted due to ramp-ups in a large vendor consolidation deal, higher onboarding of lateral employees, and elevated travel costs impacted margins by 200 basis points.

On FY25 growth, the company management said that it will be similar to FY24. “This is the 16th straight quarter of revenue growth for us. For FY25 our focus will be on growth,” said Kalra.

The headcount at the end of the fourth quarter of FY24 was 23,850, and the company had a net new hire of 514.