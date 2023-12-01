Persistent Systems adds 4 execs to leadership team to fuel growth plans

Persistent Systems has expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of four senior industry executives to fuel its growth plans. The Pune-based digital engineering services firm has set a target of doubling its annual revenue to $2 billion by 2026.

Persistent crossed the $1 billion revenue mark in FY23. For the second quarter ended September, the company recorded revenue of $291.7 million and its highest-ever total contract value of $475 million in bookings.

The new leaders bring in “unique” skills to contribute to unlocking the full potential of the company's client impact, said Persistent in a statement.

Ayon Banerjee joined earlier this quarter as chief strategy and growth officer. He will be responsible for shaping Persistent’s corporate strategy and execution. Additionally, he will spearhead non-linear growth, encompassing mergers and acquisitions (M&As), investments, growth through private equity channels, and large deals, fuelling Persistent’s next phase of expansion. In his recent role as managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, Banerjee worked closely with multiple information technology (IT) and engineering services clients globally on strategy formulation and growth acceleration.

Dhanashree Bhat joined Persistent on December 1 as chief operating officer. She will lead IT, administration and facilities, learning and development, enterprise risk management, ESG and delivery excellence. She has held multiple leadership roles at Tech Mahindra over the last two decades, serving most recently as the chief delivery officer of the Communications, Media and Telecom (CMT) vertical.

Rajiv Sodhi joined Persistent last quarter as senior vice president – Hyperscaler Business & Strategic Alliances. Sodhi will be responsible for scaling global GTM with leading Hyperscalers and enhancing Persistent’s positioning as an ecosystem partner of choice.

Sodhi comes with extensive experience at Microsoft, where for more than 16 years he directed initiatives in global market strategy, ecosystem alliances, and corporate transformation, in addition to his role as chief operating officer for Microsoft India. Before that, he was chief executive officer (CEO) at GoDaddy India, where he was instrumental in the company’s establishment and growth in India and Australia.

Sumit Arora has joined as senior vice president responsible for setting up and driving the consulting practice. He is expected to play a crucial role in helping clients develop strategies to modernize core business operations, with a strong emphasis on enhancing customer experience and digital capabilities, the company said. Arora joins Persistent from Wells Fargo, where he was senior vice president – enterprise payments strategy and planning.

“As we entered this year, we proudly crossed the $1 billion milestone, a testament to our unwavering client focus, strategic technology investments, and exceptional leadership. The addition of four outstanding leaders further strengthens our team, enhancing our commitment to clients, partners, shareholders, and employees. I am thrilled to welcome them aboard as we continue to explore and expand our growth horizons,” said Sandeep Kalra, CEO and executive director, Persistent.