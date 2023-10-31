close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

PNC Infratech Q2 results: Net profit rises 11.9% to Rs 147.90 crore

The company had posted consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) of Rs 132.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year

Construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is expected to start from December this year, as nearly 70 per cent of the land acquisition is complete.

The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period increased to Rs 1,932.35 crore, over Rs 1,819.15 crore in the year-ago period, PNC Infratech said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PNC Infratech on Tuesday reported an 11.9 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 147.90 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
The company had posted consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) of Rs 132.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The consolidated income of the company during the July-September period increased to Rs 1,932.35 crore, over Rs 1,819.15 crore in the year-ago period, PNC Infratech said in a regulatory filing.
PNC Infratech is a domestic infrastructure company engaged in the execution of projects in core infrastructure sectors including expressways, highways, bridges, flyovers, airport runways, water supply, industrial area development and other infrastructure activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

PNC Infra surges 6% amid reports of KKR unit eyeing its road assets

Jaypee Infratech defers approval of financial statements for March quarter

Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, NMDC, PNC Infra, Natco Pharma, MTAR Tech

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

GAIL Q2 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 87% to Rs 2,442 crore

GAIL Q2 results: Profit jumps 56% to Rs 2,404 cr, operational revenue down

Indian Oil Q2 results: Net profit soars to Rs 13,713 cr, beats expectations

Indian Oil posts Q2 profit vs yr-ago loss on strong refining margins

Arvind profit falls 36% in Sept qtr as textiles drag despite low costs

Topics : PNC Infratech Q2 results infrastructure

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon