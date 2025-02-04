Business Standard

Home / Companies / Results / Q3 results Feb 4: Asian Paints and Titan among 130 to post earnings today

Q3 results Feb 4: Asian Paints and Titan among 130 to post earnings today

Q3FY25 company results today, February 4: Godrej Properties, Whirlpool of India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hikal, and Infibeam Avenues will release their reports for the Oct-Dec 2024 quarter

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Q3 FY25 company results (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 9:46 AM IST
Asian Paints, Titan Company, and Bajaj Electricals will be among 130 companies set to announce their earnings for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, February 4. The list also includes BASF India, Godrej Properties, Whirlpool of India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hikal, and Infibeam Avenues.
 
Other companies scheduled to release their results include JK Tyre & Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, Medanta, One Mobikwik Systems, Safari Industries, Zydus Wellness, and V-Mart.
 

Market review

In the trading session on Monday, February 3, global markets largely declined amid concerns over a trade war that is just beginning and is expected to have a prolonged impact. Investors are also assessing the anticipated long-term effects of the tax restructuring announced in Budget 2025, alongside various sectoral allocations, capital expenditure measures, and third-quarter earnings.
 
 
At pre-open on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex was up by 532.26 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 77,719, while the NSE Nifty50 stood at 23,500, gaining 139.80 points, or 0.6 per cent.
 
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 traded higher as investors monitored tariff-related developments in the United States.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Feb 4

  1. Abans Enterprises Ltd
  2. Abhijit Trading Company Ltd
  3. Adline Chem Lab Ltd
  4. Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
  5. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
  6. Aro Granite Industries Ltd
  7. Asian Paints Ltd
  8. Automotive Axles Ltd
  9. Azad Engineering Ltd
  10. Bajaj Electricals Ltd
  11. BASF India Ltd
  12. Bharat Bijlee Ltd
  13. BCL Enterprises Ltd
  14. Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
  15. Betala Global Securities Ltd
  16. Bijlee Textiles Ltd
  17. Birla Corporation Ltd
  18. Bansal Roofing Products Ltd
  19. Ceigall India Ltd
  20. CL Educate Ltd
  21. Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd
  22. Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd
  23. DCM Nouvelle Ltd
  24. Devhari Exports (India) Ltd
  25. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
  26. Eris Lifesciences Ltd
  27. Essar Shipping Ltd
  28. Everest Industries Ltd
  29. Fine Organic Industries Ltd
  30. Foods and Inns Ltd
  31. Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  32. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
  33. Garware Marine Industries Ltd
  34. GeeCee Ventures Ltd
  35. Godrej Properties Ltd
  36. GPT Infraprojects Ltd
  37. GTL Ltd
  38. Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd
  39. Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
  40. Hikal Ltd
  41. Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
  42. India Infrastructure Trust
  43. Industrial Investment Trust Ltd
  44. IITL Projects Ltd
  45. India Glycols Ltd
  46. Infibeam Avenues Ltd
  47. Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd
  48. ISL Consulting Ltd
  49. Jayabharat Credit Ltd
  50. J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  51. Jagatjit Industries Ltd
  52. J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
  53. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
  54. JSW Holdings Ltd
  55. Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
  56. Khaitan (India) Ltd
  57. Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
  58. Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd
  59. Kumaka Industries Ltd
  60. KZ Leasing & Finance Ltd
  61. Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
  62. Libord Finance Ltd
  63. Lyka Labs Ltd
  64. Maan Aluminium Ltd
  65. Madhusudan Industries Ltd
  66. Mafatlal Industries Ltd
  67. Magna Electro Castings Ltd
  68. Majestic Auto Ltd
  69. Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
  70. Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
  71. Maral Overseas Ltd
  72. Global Health Ltd
  73. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
  74. Metalyst Forgings Ltd
  75. Max Financial Services Ltd
  76. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
  77. One MobiKwik Systems Ltd
  78. Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
  79. Nila Spaces Ltd
  80. Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
  81. Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd
  82. OnMobile Global Ltd
  83. Oxford Industries Ltd
  84. Paisalo Digital Ltd
  85. Paras Petrofils Ltd
  86. PC Jeweller Ltd
  87. Rama Phosphates Ltd
  88. Porwal Auto Components Ltd
  89. Precision Electronics Ltd
  90. Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
  91. Reva Proteins Ltd
  92. RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
  93. Safari Industries (India) Ltd
  94. Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd
  95. Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
  96. Shree Cement Ltd
  97. Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
  98. Sheshadri Industries Ltd
  99. Shiva Cement Ltd
  100. Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd
  101. Siel Financial Services Ltd
  102. Sky Industries Ltd
  103. Shree Metalloys Ltd
  104. Smruthi Organics Ltd
  105. Southern Magnesium and Chemicals Ltd
  106. South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
  107. Shree Precoated Steels Ltd
  108. Sterling Tools Ltd
  109. Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd
  110. Syschem (India) Ltd
  111. Tata Power Company Ltd
  112. Transwarranty Finance Ltd
  113. Thermax Ltd
  114. Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
  115. Titan Company Ltd
  116. Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd
  117. Torrent Power Ltd
  118. Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd
  119. Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd
  120. Unjha Formulations Ltd
  121. Valley Magnesite Company Ltd
  122. Venus Remedies Ltd
  123. Vishal Fabrics Ltd
  124. Vivanta Industries Ltd
  125. V-Mart Retail Ltd
  126. Whirlpool of India Ltd
  127. Zeal Aqua Ltd
  128. Zawar Agrochem Ltd
  129. Zawar Sales and Trading Ltd
  130. Zydus Wellness Ltd

