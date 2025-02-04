Asian Paints, Titan Company, and Bajaj Electricals will be among 130 companies set to announce their earnings for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, February 4. The list also includes BASF India, Godrej Properties, Whirlpool of India, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hikal, and Infibeam Avenues.
Other companies scheduled to release their results include JK Tyre & Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, Medanta, One Mobikwik Systems, Safari Industries, Zydus Wellness, and V-Mart.
Market review
In the trading session on Monday, February 3, global markets largely declined amid concerns over a trade war that is just beginning and is expected to have a prolonged impact. Investors are also assessing the anticipated long-term effects of the tax restructuring announced in Budget 2025, alongside various sectoral allocations, capital expenditure measures, and third-quarter earnings.
At pre-open on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex was up by 532.26 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 77,719, while the NSE Nifty50 stood at 23,500, gaining 139.80 points, or 0.6 per cent.
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 traded higher as investors monitored tariff-related developments in the United States.
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Feb 4
- Abans Enterprises Ltd
- Abhijit Trading Company Ltd
- Adline Chem Lab Ltd
- Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd
- Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
- Aro Granite Industries Ltd
- Asian Paints Ltd
- Automotive Axles Ltd
- Azad Engineering Ltd
- Bajaj Electricals Ltd
- BASF India Ltd
- Bharat Bijlee Ltd
- BCL Enterprises Ltd
- Best Eastern Hotels Ltd
- Betala Global Securities Ltd
- Bijlee Textiles Ltd
- Birla Corporation Ltd
- Bansal Roofing Products Ltd
- Ceigall India Ltd
- CL Educate Ltd
- Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd
- Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd
- DCM Nouvelle Ltd
- Devhari Exports (India) Ltd
- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd
- Eris Lifesciences Ltd
- Essar Shipping Ltd
- Everest Industries Ltd
- Fine Organic Industries Ltd
- Foods and Inns Ltd
- Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
- Garware Marine Industries Ltd
- GeeCee Ventures Ltd
- Godrej Properties Ltd
- GPT Infraprojects Ltd
- GTL Ltd
- Gujarat Terce Laboratories Ltd
- Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
- Hikal Ltd
- Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd
- India Infrastructure Trust
- Industrial Investment Trust Ltd
- IITL Projects Ltd
- India Glycols Ltd
- Infibeam Avenues Ltd
- Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd
- ISL Consulting Ltd
- Jayabharat Credit Ltd
- J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Jagatjit Industries Ltd
- J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
- JSW Holdings Ltd
- Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
- Khaitan (India) Ltd
- Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd
- Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd
- Kumaka Industries Ltd
- KZ Leasing & Finance Ltd
- Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
- Libord Finance Ltd
- Lyka Labs Ltd
- Maan Aluminium Ltd
- Madhusudan Industries Ltd
- Mafatlal Industries Ltd
- Magna Electro Castings Ltd
- Majestic Auto Ltd
- Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
- Manraj Housing Finance Ltd
- Maral Overseas Ltd
- Global Health Ltd
- Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
- Metalyst Forgings Ltd
- Max Financial Services Ltd
- Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
- One MobiKwik Systems Ltd
- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd
- Nila Spaces Ltd
- Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
- Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd
- OnMobile Global Ltd
- Oxford Industries Ltd
- Paisalo Digital Ltd
- Paras Petrofils Ltd
- PC Jeweller Ltd
- Rama Phosphates Ltd
- Porwal Auto Components Ltd
- Precision Electronics Ltd
- Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
- Reva Proteins Ltd
- RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
- Safari Industries (India) Ltd
- Shree Bhavya Fabrics Ltd
- Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
- Shree Cement Ltd
- Sharda Motor Industries Ltd
- Sheshadri Industries Ltd
- Shiva Cement Ltd
- Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd
- Siel Financial Services Ltd
- Sky Industries Ltd
- Shree Metalloys Ltd
- Smruthi Organics Ltd
- Southern Magnesium and Chemicals Ltd
- South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
- Shree Precoated Steels Ltd
- Sterling Tools Ltd
- Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd
- Syschem (India) Ltd
- Tata Power Company Ltd
- Transwarranty Finance Ltd
- Thermax Ltd
- Tilaknagar Industries Ltd
- Titan Company Ltd
- Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd
- Torrent Power Ltd
- Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd
- Uday Jewellery Industries Ltd
- Unjha Formulations Ltd
- Valley Magnesite Company Ltd
- Venus Remedies Ltd
- Vishal Fabrics Ltd
- Vivanta Industries Ltd
- V-Mart Retail Ltd
- Whirlpool of India Ltd
- Zeal Aqua Ltd
- Zawar Agrochem Ltd
- Zawar Sales and Trading Ltd
- Zydus Wellness Ltd