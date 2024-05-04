Business Standard
Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Q1 operating profit up 39% at $11.22 bn

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walk by a video screen at the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a record quarterly profit on Saturday, boosted by strength in its insurance operations, and appears to have sold a significant number of Apple shares as its cash stake swelled to $189 billion.
 
The size of Berkshire's stake in Apple stake fell 22% to $135.4 billion as of March 31 from $174.3 billion at the end of 2023, even though the iPhone maker's share price fell just 11% in the quarter.
 
A large sale would be an about-face for Buffett, who has long touted the iPhone maker's leadership and market dominance.

Some investors have expressed concern that Apple had become too large a part of Berkshire's investment portfolio.
 
First-quarter operating profit rose 39% to $11.22 billion, or about $7,807 per Class A share, from $8.07 billion a year earlier.
 
Net income fell 64% to $12.7 billion, or $8,838 per share, from $35.5 billion.
 
An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized gains from its common stock holdings. Buffett urges investors to ignore the resulting volatility.
 
Berkshire also repurchased $2.6 billion of its own stock. It repurchased a small additional amount in the first three weeks of April.
 
The results were released ahead of Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, part of a weekend that draws tens of thousands of people to the city.

First Published: May 04 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

