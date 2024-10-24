Business Standard
Radico Khaitan Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 24.4% to Rs 80 cr

Its revenue from operations rose 9.45 per cent to Rs 3,906.58 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,569.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan's total expenses increased 8.93 per cent to Rs 3,797.92 crore. | Source: www.radicokhaitan.com

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan on Thursday reported a 24.41 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80.66 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024, led by growth from its premium segment.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.83 crore a year ago, according to a BSE filing from Radico Khaitan.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.45 per cent to Rs 3,906.58 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,569.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Radico Khaitan's total expenses increased 8.93 per cent to Rs 3,797.92 crore in the September quarter.

 

"Gross Margin was impacted y-o-y basis due to significant foodgrain inflation offset by premiumisation in the IMFL business. Gross margin improved 258 bps on q-o-q basis due to the ongoing premiumisation, and a stable raw material and packaging material scenario," said Radico Khaitan in its earning statement.

The total income, which includes other income in the September quarter was Rs 3,909.78 crore, up 9.52 per cent.

Its Chairman & Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said: "We continued to deliver strong operational performance in Q2 FY2025, achieving 12.6 per cent growth in the Prestige & Above category, along with sequential improvement in EBITDA margins".

Radico Khaitan has achieved double-digit premium volume growth for 12 consecutive quarters, he added.

In the June quarter, its total IMFL volume (Indian-made foreign liquor) decreased by 2.5 per cent to 6.78 million cases. However, the Prestige & Above category volume grew 12.6 per cent to 3.20 million cases.

"Prestige & Above net revenue growth was 18 per cent compared to Q2 FY2024. We expect to continue to deliver a double-digit premium volume growth in FY2025. Non-IMFL revenue growth was due to full distillery capacity utilisation of the Sitapur plant, which was commissioned during September 2023," it said.

However, the net debt of Radico Khaitan, which has brands like 8 PM, Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, Morpheus and Magic Moments was at Rs 745.1 crore. It has increased Rs 58 crore since March 31, 2024.

"The company has incurred Rs 956 crore on the Rampur Dual Feed, Sitapur Green Field, and other projects since April 2022. Increase in net debt over March 2024 is primarily due to cyclical building up of inventory," it said.

Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 2,294.30 on BSE, up 2.70 per cent from the previous close.

Topics : Radico Khaitan Q2 results Liquor firms

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

