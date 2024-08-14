Business Standard
SpiceJet Q1 results: Net profit drops 20% to Rs 158 cr due to fewer flights

SpiceJet Q1 results: Net profit drops 20% to Rs 158 cr due to fewer flights

SpiceJet's services decreased by 30.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 882 flights per week in August, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Aug 14 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

The consolidated net profit of SpiceJet dropped by 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 158.1 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25 (FY25) as the airline decreased its flights due to financial difficulties.

The airline said it has initiated the process of raising Rs 3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) process, which is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, stated, “The upcoming Rs 3,000 crore fundraise through QIP will be instrumental in reinforcing our financial foundation and positioning SpiceJet for sustained success. We believe in the resilience of our business model and remain committed to providing our customers with the best flying experience possible." SpiceJet's total income reduced by 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,077.7 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25.

Earlier this year, the airline's shareholders had approved the issuance of equity and warrants for raising Rs 2,241 crore, out of which the airline could raise Rs 1,060 crore.

Last month, the airline declared a consolidated net loss of Rs 418.3 crore for 2023-24. This marks the sixth consecutive year the airline has posted a loss.

The budget airline was last in the green in 2017-18, when it posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 557.4 crore. The airline stated: "Losses over the last few years have been primarily driven by adjustments on account of implementation of Ind AS 116 (new accounting standard that came into force in 2019), adverse foreign exchange rates, operational disruption during COVID-19, followed by sub-optimal operations due to liquidity constraints faced by the group."

For the last several quarters, SpiceJet has been grappling with a cash crunch amid multiple legal battles over unpaid dues to aircraft lessors, engine lessors, lenders, and former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

