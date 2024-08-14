Hinduja Global Solution Q1 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 161.5 cr

Business process management firm Hinduja Global Solutions has posted a multifold jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 161.5 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to sale proceeds of healthcare business received during the period.

The company reported a profit of Rs 16.64 crore a year ago.

Without the one-time gain from the sale of the healthcare business, HGS recorded a loss of Rs 57 crore during the reported quarter from continuing operations.

The revenue from operations of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) declined by 3.6 per cent to Rs 1,091.92 crore in the June 2024 quarter from Rs 1,133.49 crore in the year-ago period.