Jaiprakash Associates Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 1,023.44 cr

Debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates' consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 1,023.44 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.
Its net loss stood at Rs 180.80 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income rose to Rs 1,770.66 crore in April-June this fiscal from Rs 1,505.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Jaiprakash Associates is into cement, construction, power and real estate businesses.
The company is currently facing insolvency proceedings.
