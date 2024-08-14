Reliance Infrastructure Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 69.47 cr

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 69.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 494.83 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 7,256.21 crore from Rs 5,645.32 crore a year ago.

Its expenses rose to Rs 6,799.30 crore from Rs 6,372 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

Reliance Infrastructure is engaged in the business of providing engineering and construction services for power, roads, metro rail, and other infrastructure sectors.