Pitti Engineering profit rises to Rs 22.5 crore in September quarter

However, the company's revenue in the July-September period dropped to Rs 302.85 crore, over Rs 304.55 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Pitti Engineering on Wednesday said it has reported a 121.9 per cent rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 22.55 crore for the September quarter.
The company had reported a PAT of Rs 10.16 crore in the year-ago period, Pitti Engineering said in a statement.
However, the company's revenue in the July-September period dropped to Rs 302.85 crore, over Rs 304.55 crore in the year-ago period.
"Despite upcoming challenges and uncertainties on account of war, upcoming elections and other macro-economic factors, the company remains positive for achieving our annual targets," the company's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Akshay S Pitti said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

