close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Reliance Jio Infocomm Q2 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,058 crore

Reliance Jio Infocomm posts smallest profit rise in seven quarters

Jio, Jio logo

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio Infocomm, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, reported its slowest profit growth in seven quarters on Friday, hurt by higher expenses and a lack of recent tariff hikes.

Jio, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, said net profit rose 12% to Rs 5,058 crore ($608 million) in the second quarter.

The company said revenue from operations climbed 9.9% to Rs 2,475 crore. However, expenses jumped 9% to Rs 18,063 crore.

Jio did not announce any tariff hikes in the quarter.

It is looking to further boost user growth with the recent launch of a 4G budget-friendly phone and wireless broadband Jio AirFiber.

Reliance Industries is scheduled to report its results later in the day.

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

JioSpaceFiber: Jio previews satellite-based internet connectivity at IMC 23

Jio AirFiber: Reliance Jio to launch 5G-powered fixed wireless access today

Jio launches Netflix subscription option for 400 mn prepaid plan holders

Reliance Jio seeks permission from DoT to widen E-band spectrum use

Jio's Rs 149 pack with 20 days validity; everything you need to know

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Q2 net profit increases 5% to Rs 274 crore

Cipla Q2 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 1,131 crore, revenue up 14.6%

Inox Wind Q2 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 26.8 cr due to higher revenues

Indian Hotels Company Q2 results: Consolidated PAT rises 37% to Rs 167 cr

Schaeffler's India unit Q2 profit rises 8% to Rs 233 cr on robust demand

Topics : Reliance Jio Reliance Jio Infocomm Q2 results

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon