Reliance Power Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 98 cr on improved income

Reliance Power on Wednesday said its consolidate loss narrowed to Rs 97.85 crore during the June 2024 quarter, on account of improved income.

It had reported a loss of Rs 296.31 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company increased its income to Rs 2,069.18 crore from Rs 1,951.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company closed 2.01 per cent down at Rs 29.77 apiece on the BSE.

Part of Reliance Group, the company has close to 6,000 MW of operational power generation assets.