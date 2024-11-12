Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Solex Energy net profit rises to Rs 13 cr in Apr-Sep on higher income

Solex Energy net profit rises to Rs 13 cr in Apr-Sep on higher income

The company's total income jumped to Rs 274.16 crore against Rs 93.75 crore in the year-ago period

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Solex Energy has plans to increase its module manufacturing capacity from 1.5 GW to 15 GW.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Solex Energy on Tuesday reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 13 crore in the April-September period of FY25, on account of higher income.

It posted a net profit of Rs 0.73 crore during the six-month period ended September 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income jumped to Rs 274.16 crore against Rs 93.75 crore in the year-ago period.

"As we look ahead, Solex remains focused on scaling up our operations and innovation to meet the growing demand for clean energy solutions across India," Chetan Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Solex Energy, said.

 

The company is bullish on the growing renewable energy market in India and has already announced investment plans worth USD 1 billion under its Vision 2030 strategy, he said.

Solex Energy has plans to increase its module manufacturing capacity from 1.5 GW to 15 GW, which will cost around Rs 8,000 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Shaping up as refining hub, will rely on fossil fuels until 2040, says Puri

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Borosil Renewables Q2 results: Net loss of Rs 13 cr, income at Rs 378.25 cr

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Refex Renewables Q2 result: Loss widens to Rs 13 cr, income at Rs 14 cr

SECI bars Reliance Power for three years over fake tender document

SECI bars Reliance Power for three years over fake tender document

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree Renewable Tech Q2 results: Net profit nearly triples to Rs 53 cr

Topics : renewable energy Q1 results Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon