CESC Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 3% to Rs 373 cr on higher income

Power utility firm CESC Ltd on Tuesday reported a nearly 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 373 crore in the September 2024 quarter, aided by higher income.
It posted a profit of Rs 363 crore during the three months ended September 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income rose to Rs 4,770 crore from Rs 4,414 crore in the year-ago period.
Expenses stood at Rs 4,427 crore against Rs 4,314 crore a year ago.
