CESC Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 3% to Rs 373 cr on higher income

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,770 crore from Rs 4,414 crore in the year-ago period

Expenses stood at Rs 4,427 crore against Rs 4,314 crore a year ago. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Power utility firm CESC Ltd on Tuesday reported a nearly 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 373 crore in the September 2024 quarter, aided by higher income.

It posted a profit of Rs 363 crore during the three months ended September 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 4,770 crore from Rs 4,414 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses stood at Rs 4,427 crore against Rs 4,314 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

