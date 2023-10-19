Tata Coffee Q2 results: Net profit falls 151.14% to Rs 56.70 crore

Tata Group company Tata Coffee on Thursday reported a 151.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.70 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 142.40 crore a year ago, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations declined 3.10 per cent to Rs 695.95 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 718.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 258.65 apiece, down 0.48 per cent on BSE.