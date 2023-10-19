close
Tata Coffee Q2 results: Net profit falls 151.14% to Rs 56.70 crore

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 258.65 apiece, down 0.48 per cent on BSE

Tata Coffee Q2 results: Net profit falls 151.14% to Rs 56.70 crore

Its revenue from operations declined 3.10 per cent to Rs 695.95 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 718.26 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Tata Group company Tata Coffee on Thursday reported a 151.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.70 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 142.40 crore a year ago, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations declined 3.10 per cent to Rs 695.95 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 718.26 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 258.65 apiece, down 0.48 per cent on BSE.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

