Tata Coffee Q2 results: Net profit falls 151.14% to Rs 56.70 crore

Tata Group company Tata Coffee on Thursday reported a 151.14 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.70 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 142.40 crore a year ago, Tata Coffee said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations declined 3.10 per cent to Rs 695.95 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 718.26 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 258.65 apiece, down 0.48 per cent on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)