Tata Power Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 1,189 crore

Tata Power on Tuesday said it has logged 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,189 crore, compared to the year-ago period, on back of operational efficiency. "At Rs 1,189 crore, growing 31 per cent YoY (year-on-year), the company reported its highest ever and 19th consecutive quarter of PAT growth on the back of strong operational performance and execution excellence across all its businesses of generation, transmission & distribution, and renewables," Tata Power said in a statement. According to the statement, these businesses contributed 84 per cent of the PAT (net profit) in Q1FY25, compared to 72 per cent in the same period in FY24.

The statement showed that the consolidated net profit before exceptional items was Rs 906 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company's revenue rose 12 per cent YoY to a record high of Rs 16,810 crore (from Rs 15,003 crore in Q1 FY24), and EBITDA grew 11 per cent to Rs 3,350 crore in the reported quarter (from Rs 3,005 crore in Q1 FY24).

EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

"All our businesses have grown profitably on the back of operational efficiency, execution excellence, and sustained business momentum," said Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power.

He informed that the planned capex for this financial year is Rs 20,000 crore and the company is committed to adopting and leading the new and emerging clean energy technologies, including pumped hydro projects, hydropower projects in Bhutan, and opportunities to develop small modular nuclear reactors as the government policy evolves.

The company has recorded a capex investment of Rs 4,000 crore in Q1FY25.

It has a clean and green installed capacity of 6.1 GW as of Q1FY25, accounting for 41 per cent of the capacity, with another 5.3 GW under execution.

The combined order pipeline for utility-scale EPC and solar rooftop, including group captive, is Rs 15,500 crore.

Tata Power is poised to garner 20 per cent market share in the residential rooftop segment on the back of its new solar manufacturing facility and strong pan-India channel partner network, it said.