TCS Q3 results: Company reports 8.2% rise in profit at Rs 11,735 cr

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported better-than-expected third quarter results for Financial Year 2023-24 in a seasonally soft quarter. Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 11,735 crore, up 8.2 per cent year-on-year.

The information technology services company’s revenue for the quarter was Rs 60,583 crore, up 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and rose 1.7 per cent in constant currency. On a sequential basis, revenue was up 1.5 per cent.

TCS beat Bloomberg estimates on both revenue and profits estimates. The company’s operating margins expanded 0.5 per cent. The order book for the quarter came in at $8.1 billion, higher than $7.8 billion it signed a year back.

"We are seeing strong deal momentum across markets, resulting in a solid order book providing visibility into our long-term growth. We are seeing tremendous interest in Generative AI and are leading the innovation and exploratory efforts for our customers in this area,” said K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director of TCS.

For the third quarter straight, the company’s international growth was led by business in the UK and Europe. The UK business grew 8.1 per cent and Europe grew by 0.5 per cent. North America was down 3 per cent. In India, business growth was at 23.4 per cent.

“The quarter saw us make significant progress in many projects of national importance, demonstrating our execution strength. Our products and platforms had a strong quarter with new wins and go-lives,” said N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer and executive director at TCS.

The company’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) vertical was down 3 per cent. Communications and media declined 4.9 per cent and the technology and services vertical was down 5 per cent. Growth was led by energy, resources and utilities at 11.8 per cent.

Employee attrition for the quarter fell to 13. 3 per cent, down from 14.9 per cent in Q2 FY24. The company did not give any hiring target in its third quarter report.

“The vibrancy and energy levels in our offices are increasing as more and more of our employees are back in the offices. We expect to be back to our normal operating mode by the end of the current fiscal year. Attrition is trending down and at 13.3 per cent is now in our range of comfort. We are committed to hiring from college campuses and growing talent organically. We have commenced our campus hiring process for the next year and see tremendous excitement among freshers to join TCS,” said Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer of the company.