Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tilaknagar Industries Q3 results: Profit declines 42% to Rs 43.8 cr

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 75.88 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries Ltd has reported a decline of 42.32 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 43.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 75.88 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, its revenue from operations surged 18 per cent to Rs 797.54 crore during the period under review. It was Rs 675.46 crore in the year-ago period.
The total expenses in the December quarter rose 16.9 per cent to Rs 762.20 crore.
Its total income grew 19.11 per cent to Rs 805.97 crore in the December quarter of FY24.
In the quarter ended December 2023, Tilaknagar Industries' sales volumes increased to 29.5 lakh cases against 26 lakh cases in the same period last year.
The company owns brands like Mansion House Brandy, Courrier Napoleon Brandy, Mansion House Gold Whisky and Blue Lagoon Gin.
"In Q3 FY24, our company has achieved a year-on-year volume growth of 13.1 per cent. In the nine-month period ended December 2023, Tilaknagar Industries volumes grew 22.2 per cent, year-on-year, in comparison to the overall IMFL industry growth of 2-3 per cent for the same period," said its Chairman and Managing Director Amit Dahanukar.
Shares of Tilaknagar Industries Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 233.90 apiece on BSE, down 4.26 per cent.

Also Read

Tilaknagar Industries Q3 results: PAT grows 78.3% to Rs 43.8 crore

Tilaknagar Industries rallies 16%; hits all-time high on healthy Q2 results

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

GST Council likely to exempt distilled alcohol used to make liquor from tax

Restaurant owners urge Maha govt to rollback 5% hike in VAT on liquor

Oil India Q3 results: Profit falls 9.3%, hit by lower crude prices

Hindalco Industries Q3 results: Net profit up 71.1% on lower costs

Nalco Q3 results: Profit rises two-fold to Rs 471 cr, income at Rs 3,397 cr

Coca-Cola records volume growth in India in October-December quarter

Sula Vineyards Q3 results: Profit up 9% at Rs 42.98 cr on strong demand

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q3 results Tilaknagar Industries Liquor firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon