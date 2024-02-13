Sensex (    %)
                        
Nalco Q3 results: Profit rises two-fold to Rs 471 cr, income at Rs 3,397 cr

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 256.32 crore in the October-December quarter of FY2022-23, Nalco said in a filing to BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd on Tuesday reported almost two-fold rise in consolidated profit to Rs 470.61 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023.
The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 256.32 crore in the October-December quarter of FY2022-23, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.
Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,397.87 crore from Rs 3,357.71 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 918.32 crore for the current fiscal.
National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) is a Navratna PSU. It is one of the largest integrated bauxite-alumina-aluminium-power complex in the country.

Topics : Nalco Aluminium industry aluminium Q3 results

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

