Nalco Q3 results: Profit rises two-fold to Rs 471 cr, income at Rs 3,397 cr

National Aluminium Company Ltd on Tuesday reported almost two-fold rise in consolidated profit to Rs 470.61 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 256.32 crore in the October-December quarter of FY2022-23, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,397.87 crore from Rs 3,357.71 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 2 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of Rs 918.32 crore for the current fiscal.

National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco) is a Navratna PSU. It is one of the largest integrated bauxite-alumina-aluminium-power complex in the country.