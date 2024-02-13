Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sula Vineyards Q3 results: Profit up 9% at Rs 42.98 cr on strong demand

The Mumbai-headquartered company said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 42,98 crore ($5.2 million) from Rs 39.28 million rupees year ago

Sula Vineyards, Sula wine

Its wine segment, which houses premium brands such as Dindori and Rasa, reported a nearly 4% rise in revenue during the quarter | Photo: Twitter

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sula Vineyards, India's biggest wine manufacturer, reported a more than 9% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by increased demand for its premium brands and wine tourism business.
The Mumbai-headquartered company said its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 42,98 crore ($5.2 million) from Rs 39.28 million rupees year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Its wine segment, which houses premium brands such as Dindori and Rasa, reported a nearly 4% rise in revenue during the quarter. This is Sula's biggest segment and accounts for 89% of the topline.
Its smaller wine tourism segment, logged an 16% rise in revenue as more people visited the company's vineyards, located in the cities of Nashik and Bengaluru, especially over the long Christmas weekend.
Total revenue rose 4% to 218 crore, the company said.
Its margins on earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) expanded to 33.7% from 31% a year ago.
Additionally, Sula declared an interim divided of 4 rupees per share for the financial year 2024.
Shares of Sula, which rose over 7% during the December quarter, closed up nearly 5% ahead of the results.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shares of Sula Vineyards soars 20% extending two day gains to 33.6%

Zero impact of unseasonal rains on business, says Sula Vineyards CEO

Sula Vineyards' net revenue up 14% to Rs 116.2 crore in September quarter

Alcohol association welcomes Manipur's move to lift prohibition on liquor

Alcohol body seeks better market access for Indian products in EU markets

Dredging Corporation Q3 results: Profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 27.22 cr

Zee Entertainment Q3 results: Profit more than doubles to Rs 58.5 crore

Siemens Q3 results: Net profit up 9% at Rs 505 crore, revenue rises 17%

Eris Lifesciences Q3 results: Profit flat at Rs 102 crore, revenue up 16%

Hindustan Copper Q3 results: Profit falls 21% to Rs 63 cr on lower revenue

Topics : Sula wines Q3 results alcohol

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon