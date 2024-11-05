Waaree Renewable Tech Q2 results: Net profit nearly triples to Rs 53 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd's (WRTL) consolidated net profit nearly tripled to Rs 53.51 crore during the September quarter, backed by higher income.
It had posted Rs 20.54 crore net profit for the same quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Total income rose to Rs 527.86 crore from Rs 150.93 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)