Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Whirlpool of India Q3 results: Profit up 12% to Rs 30 cr, revenue up 18%

Its revenue from operations was up 17.9 per cent to Rs 1,535.65 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 1,302.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

Whirlpool

Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 1,347.75 on BSE, up 0.37 per cent from the previous close

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Friday reported a 12 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 29.93 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023, helped by volume growth.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.71 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Its revenue from operations was up 17.9 per cent to Rs 1,535.65 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 1,302.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Whirlpool of India's total expenses were at Rs 1,528.92 crore in the December quarter, up 17 per cent.
Its total income in the December quarter was up 17 per cent Rs 1,571.17 crore.
Commenting on the result, Managing Director Narasimhan Eswar said: "We had a strong quarter on revenue and volume growth on the back of our recently launched innovations being fully available in the marketplace, competitive pricing indices compared to a year ago, a significant step up in all execution areas, driving premiumisation across categories and also aided by Diwali seasonality this year.
"On the profit front, other than the positive effects of volume growth and mix, we also reaped the benefits of a strong productivity program across all lines of the P&L," he said.
Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 1,347.75 on BSE, up 0.37 per cent from the previous close.

Also Read

Whirlpool's India arm posts 22% fall in net profit to Rs 38.2 crore

Consumer durables see single-digit growth as penetration remains low

Whirlpool plans to sell 24% ownership in India business to reduce debt

Nifty Realty may see profit booking; Buy Nifty Infra at support of 5,864

Tailwind ahead for consumer durables sector during festival season

Delhivery Q3 results: Logistics firm turns profitable, revenue jumps 21%

Tata Motors Q3 results: Profit rises over 2-fold on strong JLR sales

Bikaji Foods Q3 results: Profit up 14% on strong demand for packaged sweets

IndiGo's Q3 results: Profit doubles to Rs 2,998 cr on strong demand, fares

JSW Infra Q3 results: Profit doubles to Rs 251 cr on higher cargo volumes

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : WHIRLPOOL Whirlpool India Consumer Durables Competitiveness Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon