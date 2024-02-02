Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IndiGo's Q3 results: Profit doubles to Rs 2,998 cr on strong demand, fares

IndiGo, a low-cost carrier, has India's largest airline fleet of 358 aircraft and commands a market share of over 62%

Indigo

IndiGo's revenue rose 30% to Rs 19,452 crore, which analysts attributed to higher fares

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation reported more than two-fold growth in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by air travel demand and higher fares in a seasonally strong period.

The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 2,998 crore ($362 million) for the quarter ended Dec 31, compared to Rs 1,418 crore in the year-ago period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

IndiGo, a low-cost carrier, has India's largest airline fleet of 358 aircraft and commands a market share of over 62%.

The company benefited from back-to-back festive and wedding seasons, along with the men's cricket world cup hosted in the country, analysts said.

IndiGo's revenue rose 30% to Rs 19,452 crore, which analysts attributed to higher fares.

Its expenses rose 22% as fuel costs - which account for 40% of the total - rose 18%. Foreign exchange losses, however, narrowed by over 91%.

IndiGo's load factor, or the utilised passenger carrying capacity, improved to 85.8% from 85.1%.

Yield - the average revenue earned per passenger kilometre - rose 2% to 5.48 rupees per kilometre.

Its shares ended 2% higher on Friday at their best-ever closing price of 3,127.1 rupees.

Also Read

After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts

WATCH: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay in Delhi

IndiGo to lease 22 aircraft to overcome impact of P&W engine snags: Report

IndiGo schedules system upgrade on website, app amid travel disruptions

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

JSW Infra Q3 results: Profit doubles on higher cargo volumes, tariffs

Auto parts firm Sundram Fasteners Q3 profit rises 10% to Rs 118.07 cr

NIIT Q3 results: Net profit marginally up at Rs 14.3 cr; revenue declines

KFC India operator Devyani posts slow Q3 revenue growth at 7%, costs spike

Toyota supplier Denso cuts Q3 profit forecast after hit by extra costs

Topics : IndiGo Airlines Q3 results airlines civil aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon