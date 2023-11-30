Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Whirlpool plans to sell 24% ownership in India business to reduce debt

Whirlpool of India reported a 23.7% drop in second-quarter profit earlier this month, as the home appliances maker grappled with weak demand amid stiff competition

Whirlpool

Michigan-based Whirlpool currently maintains a 75% ownership interest in the Indian company through a wholly-owned unit.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Whirlpool Corp said on Thursday it will sell up to 24% of its ownership interest in Whirlpool of India Ltd in 2024 in an effort to reduce debt levels.
The company did not disclose a deal value and does not expect the sale to impact its previously issued full-year forecast, Whirlpool said in a filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Whirlpool of India reported a 23.7% drop in second-quarter profit earlier this month, as the home appliances maker grappled with weak demand amid stiff competition.
Michigan-based Whirlpool currently maintains a 75% ownership interest in the Indian company through a wholly-owned unit, and will retain a majority interest after the sale.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Whirlpool's India arm posts 22% fall in net profit to Rs 38.2 crore

IRFC slumps 6% as govt eyes 11% stake sale via OFS, stock up 49% in 2023

Top 5 websites to sell your old phones and get instant cash in 2023

Adani Enterprises rallies 6% on report promoters sell stake via block deal

DCB Bank gets RBI's approval to sell 7.5% stake to Tata Mutual Fund

upGrad revenue jumps to Rs 1,194 cr for FY23, loss remains unchanged

Tyre manufacture Ceat gets Rs 1.98 crore GST notice, company to file appeal

Thailand-based MQDC plans to develop luxury housing projects in Delhi-NCR

Aurobindo Pharma unit gets USFDA nod to market generic asthma medication

State-owned REC approves hike in borrowing to Rs 1.5 trillion for FY24

Topics : Whirlpool India WHIRLPOOL Electronics industry

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon