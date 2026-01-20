AI startup Emergent raises $70 million in SoftBank, Khosla-led round

The funds will be deployed to fuel continued team expansion, accelerate product development, and drive entry into new markets, as demand for AI-powered software creation surges among entrepreneurs and small businesses globally.

The backing from Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 reflects growing confidence in Emergent’s long-term vision and execution.

In just seven months, Emergent has scaled to $50 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and is on track to surpass $100 million ARR by April 2026, cementing its position among the fastest-growing AI companies worldwide and the fastest-scaling technology startup in India by revenue.

“In the AI era, products that are getting strong consumer acceptance are seeing massive growth. Essentially, we have been able to address a large gap in the market where non-technical users—people who do not have any coding background or coding experience—want to build their own software,” Mukund Jha, co-founder and chief executive officer of Emergent, told Business Standard. “So far, most other tools are great at building demos but fall short of getting you to a production-ready app that can actually be used and monetised. That’s the gap Emergent is filling today, where people can come in, describe what they want and get a fully working app that they can use, deploy and sell.”

Emergent’s Series B comes less than three months after its Series A, marking one of the fastest Series A–to–Series B progressions in the category. The round also follows Google’s recent backing of Emergent, underscoring strong validation from leading global technology and capital partners. Notably, the investment marks SoftBank’s return to AI investments in India, signalling renewed conviction in the country’s next wave of AI-led companies.

“Emergent is growing at a pace we rarely see because it is tapping into a segment that has never been served,” said Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures. “When barriers to software creation fall this quickly, behaviour changes across industries, not just within the technology sector. Emergent is early in shaping how software gets created and monetised over the next decade, not just the next product cycle, and its users are quick to share their success.”

Sarthak Misra, partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, said Emergent is harnessing AI to unlock a massive wave of entrepreneurship by removing the technical and capital barriers that have historically limited who can build software. “We are excited to partner with Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha, the founders, and the Emergent team on a shared vision to help entrepreneurs worldwide turn ideas into businesses.”

Emergent works like a full development team, with agents that design, build, test, and scale software end to end. The result is real, dependable software built in a fraction of the time and cost, giving both established and first-time business owners the speed, confidence, and leverage of the world’s most advanced technology companies, without the overhead. Most importantly, business builders can monetise their creations, going from idea to cash flow in hours. Emergent produces production-grade software engineered to ship, paired with Stripe and other built-in billing providers, so products are monetisation-ready at launch.