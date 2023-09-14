Confirmation

AMC TPG will invest Rs 2,788 crore in data management company Denodo

The transaction is expected to close in early October following customary regulatory approvals. HGGC, which invested in Denodo's Series A investment round in 2017

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 8:39 PM IST
Asset management company TPG has committed an investment of $336 million (Rs 2,788 crore) in data management firm Denodo, the two companies said on Thursday.
The fresh investment by TPG will lead to sale of shares by Denodo's existing investor HGGC.
The transaction is expected to close in early October following customary regulatory approvals. HGGC, which invested in Denodo's Series A investment round in 2017, will remain a significant investor, the companies said in a statement.
TPG Partner Mike Zappert said, "With a market-leading net promoter score of over 50, the company has built a notable roster of marquee, global customers including TPG, and we see a tremendous opportunity to accelerate Denodo's expansion going forward."

Denodo CEO and founder Angel Via said, "We look forward to leveraging TPG's deep experience to continue the rapid expansion of our global market share. We are equally thrilled that HGGC will remain an important investor in Denodo and are thankful for their lasting partnership and ongoing commitment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asset Management Technology Investment

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

