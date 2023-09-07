Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

Kerala-based startup launches AI-based learning platform for all ages

The platform, HelloAI-HAILabs.ai, aims to empower students with essential AI and data literacy skills, besides equipping them with the essentials of self-learning through adaptive learning

AI, google, Artificial Intelligence

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A city-based start-up, Hello AI, registered with the KSUM has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-based self-learning platform that offers a comprehensive and personalised learning experience for people of all age groups.
The platform, HelloAI-HAILabs.ai, aims to empower students with essential AI and data literacy skills, besides equipping them with the essentials of self-learning through adaptive learning, personalised tutoring using AI tutor, and context-aware content generation, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) said in a statement.
"This will empower children for an AI-driven future with personalised AI literacy and fostering critical thinking," it said.
HAILabs.ai will provide free access to Level 1 through a freemium model, with premium options enhancing the learning journey, the statement said.
The platform also offers personalized learning experiences focusing on each student's needs by ensuring effective knowledge acquisition and skill development, KSUM said.
Prasad Prabhakaran, Chief Executive Officer of HelloAI, said that artificial intelligence solutions are going to influence even the smallest of decisions in today's world and therefore, children need to be prepared to be responsible AI citizens.

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Kerala rains: Schools and colleges closed in multiple districts today

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

Kerala Police spars with state electricity board over non-payment of dues

Edtech investment cooling in 2023 but growth outlook remains strong

Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute lines up opportunity for startups funding

Our LPs say it is a great time to invest: Fireside Ventures co-founder

Funding into edtech sector plunges 48% in 2023 due to decreased demand

Unicorn India Ventures announces first close of Fund III at Rs 225 crore

HelloAI has bagged Productization Grant from KSUM, Seed Grant from Startup India, STEM and KidSafe Certification, the statement said.
The startup is a finalist among 800-plus startups who will participate in the Learning Tools Engineering Global Competition to be held in the United States of America in the last week of September, it said.
KSUM is Kerala government's nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : artifical intelligence Startup Kerala

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon