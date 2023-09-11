Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

Justmyroots buys The State Plate to expand intercity food delivery service

Acquisition will help in expanding range of high-quality and non-perishable food for delivery, says Justmyroots

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Justmyroots, an inter-city food delivery startup, has acquired regional cuisine and grocery delivery platform The State Plate (TSP) for an undisclosed amount.

TSP’s founders Muskaan Sancheti and Raghav Jhawar will integrate with the Justmyroots team. They will continue to “spearhead” and manage the TSP brand as it works to become a Rs 100-crore brand in the next three years.

Justmyroots said the acquisition will help it to expand it range of high-quality and non-perishable food. “Justmyroots has always been committed to redefining intercity food delivery in India, and this acquisition represents a significant stride toward that vision,” said Samiran Sengupta, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Justmyroots. “…Muskaan and Raghav will play cross functional across both the organisations and will help us develop products for the younger customers.”

Sparrow Advisory, a Gurugram-based boutique investment bank run by Rohit Bhargava, acted as financial advisor to both JustMyRoots and TheStatePlate on the deal.

Founded in 2021, TSP delivers a wide range of state-specific food, groceries and ingredients. The company was featured on the first season of Shark Tank India and went on to receive funding from Peyush Bensal, CEO of eyewear brand Lenskart, on the reality TV show. The company’s founders had raised pre-seed capital from the venture capital fund Antler India previously at nearly a $2 million valuation.

Also Read

Sourav Ganguly buys stake in inter-city food delivery platform JustMyRoots

Swiggy sees another high-level exit as senior V-P Anuj Rathi quits

For a veg thali of Rs 100, Indians paid Rs 109 in 2022; Rs 132 for non-veg

Pet food start-up Drools raises $60 mn in funding from L Catterton

HCLTech joins Meta, IT ministry programme to help India XR start-ups

G20 Summit: Startups hope Delhi Declaration to help ease capital access

Kerala-based startup launches AI-based learning platform for all ages

Edtech investment cooling in 2023 but growth outlook remains strong

Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute lines up opportunity for startups funding

Our LPs say it is a great time to invest: Fireside Ventures co-founder


“As the market for regional food is also highly unorganised, no single brand exists for many local staples, spices, pickles, snacks, etc. We are building a business model suited perfectly to meet the needs of the highly diverse Indian community, each with its own food habits, cultures, festivals, and traditions. We are both a curated marketplace for popular regional food brands, and a private label for many local Indian foods,” said Sancheti, CEO of TSP.

In July 2023, Justmyroots got an investment from former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Topics : Food delivery online food delivery Indian startups Startups

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon