M&M Q3 results: Profit climbs 20% to Rs 3,181 cr, driven by SUV demand

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported a 19.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,180.58 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), from Rs 2,658.40 crore reported during the same period last year. This growth was driven largely by strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUV) and tractors.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 17.7 per cent year-on-yar (Y-o-Y) to Rs  41,464.98 crore from Rs 35,218.32 crore.  ALSO READ: Ola Electric Q3 results: Company reports a wider loss of Rs 564 crore
 
Shares of M&M were trading at Rs 3,199.05 on the BSE, up more than 2 per cent nearly 3 per cent at 1 pm after the Q3FY25 financial results were released.
 
 

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

