Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Edelweiss Financial, Delhivery, Century Plyboards, Sun TV, Ola Electric Mobility, and Dreamfolks Services will be among 234 companies releasing their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday.
Other key companies announcing their results include defence major Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, hydroelectric power generator NHPC Ltd, and pharmaceutical multinational Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
M&M Q3 preview
Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is expected to report strong performance for Q3FY25, driven by robust growth in both its automotive and tractor segments. Analysts forecast a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue increase of around 21 per cent, with tractor revenues rising by 26 per cent and automotive sales growing by 19 per cent. Overall, M&M is set to deliver a strong quarter, with improved profitability across its business segments.
Market preview
Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Thursday’s session in the red as investors awaited the outcome of the RBI MPC meeting.
Starting cautiously optimistic, the benchmark indices opened slightly higher on Friday, ahead of crucial interest rate announcements by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra today.
Also Read
At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up by 87.80 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 78,145.96, while the Nifty50 stood at 23,638.40, ahead by 35.05 points, or 0.15 per cent.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
Investors are closely watching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on interest rates after two days of discussions, along with insights on the state of the economy, GDP growth projections, and inflation outlook. This will be the first MPC decision announced by new Governor Sanjay Malhotra today.
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Feb 7
- 21st Century Management Services Ltd
- 3M India Ltd
- 7Seas Entertainment Ltd
- Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd
- Action Construction Equipment Ltd
- ACI Infocom Ltd
- ADC India Communications Ltd
- Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd
- Ador Multiproducts Ltd
- Adeshwar Meditex Ltd
- Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd
- Amani Trading and Exports Ltd
- Aartech Solonics Ltd
- A F Enterprises Ltd
- AIA Engineering Ltd
- Akzo Nobel India Ltd
- Alembic Ltd
- Alkem Laboratories Ltd
- Anik Industries Ltd
- Anuh Pharma Ltd
- Anuroop Packaging Ltd
- A R C Finance Ltd
- Aris International Ltd
- Arvind Fashions Ltd
- Artefact Projects Ltd
- Asian Granito India Ltd
- Asian Tea & Exports Ltd
- Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd
- Astra Microwave Products Ltd
- Autopal Industries Ltd
- AVI Polymers Ltd
- Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
- Balu Forge Industries Ltd
- B.C. Power Controls Ltd
- BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd
- Bentec Electricals & Electronics Ltd
- Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd
- Bits Ltd
- B.L. Kashyap and Sons Ltd
- Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
- Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd
- Bombay Talkies Ltd
- Borosil Ltd
- B P Capital Ltd
- Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
- Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
- Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
- Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
- CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd
- Decipher Labs Ltd
- Delhivery Ltd
- Dev Information Technology Ltd
- Diffusion Engineers Ltd
- D-Link (India) Ltd
- D. P. Abhushan Ltd
- DRC Systems India Ltd
- Dreamfolks Services Ltd
- Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
- D S Investments Ltd
- Duroply Industries Ltd
- Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd
- Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
- Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
- El Forge Ltd
- Elixir Capital Ltd
- Enbee Trade and Finance Ltd
- Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
- Enterprising Enterprises Ltd
- Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd
- Essentia Agriproducts Ltd
- Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd
- Excel Industries Ltd
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd
- Firstsource Solutions Ltd
- Garuda Construction Ltd
- GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd
- Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd
- Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd
- Ginni Filaments Ltd
- Gloster Ltd
- Gokaldas Exports Ltd
- Goldiam International Ltd
- Gora Agro Industries Ltd
- Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd
- Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
- Happy Forgings Ltd
- HCL Infosystems Ltd
- Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Ltd
- Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd
- Hindustan Mills Ltd
- HMA Agro Industries Ltd
- Hindustan Foods Ltd
- Honeywell Automation India Ltd
- IKIO Lighting Ltd
- Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
- Indokem Ltd
- Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd
- Inox Wind Energy Ltd
- Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
- Integra Switchgear Ltd
- Interworld Digital Ltd
- Ironwood Education Ltd
- Jattashankar Industries Ltd
- Jupiter Wagons Ltd
- JSL Industries Ltd
- Kaira Can Company Ltd
- Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
- KCL Infra Projects Ltd
- Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd
- KPT Industries Ltd
- Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd
- Kuber Jewellery Ltd
- KV Forgings Ltd
- Ladderup Finance Ltd
- Latent View Analytics Ltd
- Lela Vior Diamonds & Jewels Ltd
- LIC Housing Finance Ltd
- Linde India Ltd
- Link Pharma Chem Ltd
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
- Manomay Tex India Ltd
- Manorama Industries Ltd
- Max Estates Ltd
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
- MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd
- Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd
- Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd
- Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
- Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
- Motisons Jewellers Ltd
- Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
- Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd
- Neil Industries Ltd
- NGL Fine-Chem Ltd
- NHPC Ltd
- Nibe Ltd
- Nitin Castings Ltd
- Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd
- Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
- Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd
- NRB Bearings Ltd
- Oil India Ltd
- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd
- Om Infra Ltd
- Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd
- Orbit Exports Ltd
- Orchid Pharma Ltd
- Oriental Trimex Ltd
- Ovobel Foods Ltd
- Padmanabh Industries Ltd
- Pan Carbon Industries Ltd
- Pan India Corporation Ltd
- Peninsula Land Ltd
- Phoenix Township Ltd
- PNC Infratech Ltd
- PPAP Automotive Ltd
- PSP Projects Ltd
- Quint Digital Media Ltd
- Raghunath International Ltd
- Raghunath Tobacco Company Ltd
- Rajapalayam Mills Ltd
- Rajputana Investment and Finance Ltd
- RDB Rasayans Ltd
- Remsons Industries Ltd
- Rishabh Instruments Ltd
- Rishi Laser Ltd
- Raj Oil Mills Ltd
- Saffron Industries Ltd
- Sagarsoft (India) Ltd
- Samor Reality Ltd
- Sashwat Technocrats Ltd
- Sayaji Industries Ltd
- S C Agrotech Ltd
- S Chand and Company Ltd
- S Chand and Company Ltd
- Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
- Shree Cement Ltd
- SDL Industries Ltd
- Sea TV Network Ltd
- Selan Exploration Technology Ltd
- Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd
- Shivagrico Implements Ltd
- Shivam Autotech Ltd
- Sicagen India Ltd
- S J Corporation Ltd
- SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
- SML Isuzu Ltd
- Softrak Venture Investment Ltd
- Somany Home Innovation Ltd
- Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd
- Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd
- Standard Industries Ltd
- Starlog Enterprises Ltd
- State Trading Corporation of India Ltd
- Sunil Agro Foods Ltd
- Sun TV Network Ltd
- Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
- Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd
- SVC Industries Ltd
- SV Global Mill Ltd
- Swan Energy Ltd
- Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd
- TATIA Global Vennture Ltd
- TCI Finance Ltd
- Thacker & Company Ltd
- TIL Ltd
- Twinstar Industries Ltd
- Uranium Corporation of India Ltd
- Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd
- Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd
- Universal Agro Products Ltd
- Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd
- U V Boards Ltd
- Valiant Laboratories Ltd
- Varun Mercantile Ltd
- VAS Infrastructure Ltd
- Venkys (India) Ltd
- Vintage Securities Ltd
- Vippy Spinpro Ltd
- Virya Resources Ltd
- Vivid Global Industries Ltd
- Vikas Lifecare Ltd
- Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd
- Valiant Organics Ltd
- VST Industries Ltd
- VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
- VA Tech Wabag Ltd
- Welspun Corp Ltd
- Wockhardt Ltd
- Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd
- Zenlabs Ethica Ltd
- Zenith Infotech Ltd
- Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd
- Zenith Birla (India) Ltd