Q3 results today: LIC, M&M, and Mazagon Dock to post earnings on Feb 7

Q3FY25 company results, February 7: Edelweiss Financial, Delhivery, Sun TV, Ola Electric Mobility, and Dreamfolks Services will be among 234 companies releasing report for the Oct-Dec quarter

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Edelweiss Financial, Delhivery, Century Plyboards, Sun TV, Ola Electric Mobility, and Dreamfolks Services will be among 234 companies releasing their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday.
 
Other key companies announcing their results include defence major Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, hydroelectric power generator NHPC Ltd, and pharmaceutical multinational Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
 

M&M Q3 preview

Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is expected to report strong performance for Q3FY25, driven by robust growth in both its automotive and tractor segments. Analysts forecast a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue increase of around 21 per cent, with tractor revenues rising by 26 per cent and automotive sales growing by 19 per cent. Overall, M&M is set to deliver a strong quarter, with improved profitability across its business segments.
 
 

Market preview

Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Thursday’s session in the red as investors awaited the outcome of the RBI MPC meeting.
 
Starting cautiously optimistic, the benchmark indices opened slightly higher on Friday, ahead of crucial interest rate announcements by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra today. 

At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up by 87.80 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 78,145.96, while the Nifty50 stood at 23,638.40, ahead by 35.05 points, or 0.15 per cent.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
Investors are closely watching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on interest rates after two days of discussions, along with insights on the state of the economy, GDP growth projections, and inflation outlook. This will be the first MPC decision announced by new Governor Sanjay Malhotra today.
   
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Feb 7 
  1. 21st Century Management Services Ltd
  2. 3M India Ltd
  3. 7Seas Entertainment Ltd
  4. Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd
  5. Action Construction Equipment Ltd
  6. ACI Infocom Ltd
  7. ADC India Communications Ltd
  8. Adhbhut Infrastructure Ltd
  9. Ador Multiproducts Ltd
  10. Adeshwar Meditex Ltd
  11. Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd
  12. Amani Trading and Exports Ltd
  13. Aartech Solonics Ltd
  14. A F Enterprises Ltd
  15. AIA Engineering Ltd
  16. Akzo Nobel India Ltd
  17. Alembic Ltd
  18. Alkem Laboratories Ltd
  19. Anik Industries Ltd
  20. Anuh Pharma Ltd
  21. Anuroop Packaging Ltd
  22. A R C Finance Ltd
  23. Aris International Ltd
  24. Arvind Fashions Ltd
  25. Artefact Projects Ltd
  26. Asian Granito India Ltd
  27. Asian Tea & Exports Ltd
  28. Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics Ltd
  29. Astra Microwave Products Ltd
  30. Autopal Industries Ltd
  31. AVI Polymers Ltd
  32. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
  33. Balu Forge Industries Ltd
  34. B.C. Power Controls Ltd
  35. BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd
  36. Bentec Electricals & Electronics Ltd
  37. Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd
  38. Bits Ltd
  39. B.L. Kashyap and Sons Ltd
  40. Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
  41. Bombay Wire Ropes Ltd
  42. Bombay Talkies Ltd
  43. Borosil Ltd
  44. B P Capital Ltd
  45. Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
  46. Century Plyboards (India) Ltd
  47. Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
  48. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd
  49. CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd
  50. Decipher Labs Ltd
  51. Delhivery Ltd
  52. Dev Information Technology Ltd
  53. Diffusion Engineers Ltd
  54. D-Link (India) Ltd
  55. D. P. Abhushan Ltd
  56. DRC Systems India Ltd
  57. Dreamfolks Services Ltd
  58. Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
  59. D S Investments Ltd
  60. Duroply Industries Ltd
  61. Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd
  62. Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
  63. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
  64. El Forge Ltd
  65. Elixir Capital Ltd
  66. Enbee Trade and Finance Ltd
  67. Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
  68. Enterprising Enterprises Ltd
  69. Esquire Money Guarantees Ltd
  70. Essentia Agriproducts Ltd
  71. Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd
  72. Excel Industries Ltd
  73. Fortis Healthcare Ltd
  74. Firstsource Solutions Ltd
  75. Garuda Construction Ltd
  76. GCCL Infrastructure & Projects Ltd
  77. Geetanjali Credit and Capital Ltd
  78. Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co. Ltd
  79. Ginni Filaments Ltd
  80. Gloster Ltd
  81. Gokaldas Exports Ltd
  82. Goldiam International Ltd
  83. Gora Agro Industries Ltd
  84. Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd
  85. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
  86. Happy Forgings Ltd
  87. HCL Infosystems Ltd
  88. Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Ltd
  89. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd
  90. Hindustan Mills Ltd
  91. HMA Agro Industries Ltd
  92. Hindustan Foods Ltd
  93. Honeywell Automation India Ltd
  94. IKIO Lighting Ltd
  95. Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
  96. Indokem Ltd
  97. Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd
  98. Inox Wind Energy Ltd
  99. Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
  100. Integra Switchgear Ltd
  101. Interworld Digital Ltd
  102. Ironwood Education Ltd
  103. Jattashankar Industries Ltd
  104. Jupiter Wagons Ltd
  105. JSL Industries Ltd
  106. Kaira Can Company Ltd
  107. Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
  108. KCL Infra Projects Ltd
  109. Kovai Medical Center and Hospital Ltd
  110. KPT Industries Ltd
  111. Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd
  112. Kuber Jewellery Ltd
  113. KV Forgings Ltd
  114. Ladderup Finance Ltd
  115. Latent View Analytics Ltd
  116. Lela Vior Diamonds & Jewels Ltd
  117. LIC Housing Finance Ltd
  118. Linde India Ltd
  119. Link Pharma Chem Ltd
  120. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
  121. Manomay Tex India Ltd
  122. Manorama Industries Ltd
  123. Max Estates Ltd
  124. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
  125. MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd
  126. Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd
  127. Modern Shares & Stockbrokers Ltd
  128. Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
  129. Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
  130. Motisons Jewellers Ltd
  131. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
  132. Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd
  133. Neil Industries Ltd
  134. NGL Fine-Chem Ltd
  135. NHPC Ltd
  136. Nibe Ltd
  137. Nitin Castings Ltd
  138. Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd
  139. Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd
  140. Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd
  141. NRB Bearings Ltd
  142. Oil India Ltd
  143. Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd
  144. Om Infra Ltd
  145. Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd
  146. Orbit Exports Ltd
  147. Orchid Pharma Ltd
  148. Oriental Trimex Ltd
  149. Ovobel Foods Ltd
  150. Padmanabh Industries Ltd
  151. Pan Carbon Industries Ltd
  152. Pan India Corporation Ltd
  153. Peninsula Land Ltd
  154. Phoenix Township Ltd
  155. PNC Infratech Ltd
  156. PPAP Automotive Ltd
  157. PSP Projects Ltd
  158. Quint Digital Media Ltd
  159. Raghunath International Ltd
  160. Raghunath Tobacco Company Ltd
  161. Rajapalayam Mills Ltd
  162. Rajputana Investment and Finance Ltd
  163. RDB Rasayans Ltd
  164. Remsons Industries Ltd
  165. Rishabh Instruments Ltd
  166. Rishi Laser Ltd
  167. Raj Oil Mills Ltd
  168. Saffron Industries Ltd
  169. Sagarsoft (India) Ltd
  170. Samor Reality Ltd
  171. Sashwat Technocrats Ltd
  172. Sayaji Industries Ltd
  173. S C Agrotech Ltd
  174. S Chand and Company Ltd
  175. S Chand and Company Ltd
  176. Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
  177. Shree Cement Ltd
  178. SDL Industries Ltd
  179. Sea TV Network Ltd
  180. Selan Exploration Technology Ltd
  181. Sera Investments & Finance India Ltd
  182. Shivagrico Implements Ltd
  183. Shivam Autotech Ltd
  184. Sicagen India Ltd
  185. S J Corporation Ltd
  186. SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
  187. SML Isuzu Ltd
  188. Softrak Venture Investment Ltd
  189. Somany Home Innovation Ltd
  190. Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd
  191. Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd
  192. Standard Industries Ltd
  193. Starlog Enterprises Ltd
  194. State Trading Corporation of India Ltd
  195. Sunil Agro Foods Ltd
  196. Sun TV Network Ltd
  197. Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd
  198. Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd
  199. SVC Industries Ltd
  200. SV Global Mill Ltd
  201. Swan Energy Ltd
  202. Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd
  203. TATIA Global Vennture Ltd
  204. TCI Finance Ltd
  205. Thacker & Company Ltd
  206. TIL Ltd
  207. Twinstar Industries Ltd
  208. Uranium Corporation of India Ltd
  209. Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd
  210. Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd
  211. Universal Agro Products Ltd
  212. Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd
  213. U V Boards Ltd
  214. Valiant Laboratories Ltd
  215. Varun Mercantile Ltd
  216. VAS Infrastructure Ltd
  217. Venkys (India) Ltd
  218. Vintage Securities Ltd
  219. Vippy Spinpro Ltd
  220. Virya Resources Ltd
  221. Vivid Global Industries Ltd
  222. Vikas Lifecare Ltd
  223. Voith Paper Fabrics India Ltd
  224. Valiant Organics Ltd
  225. VST Industries Ltd
  226. VST Tillers Tractors Ltd
  227. VA Tech Wabag Ltd
  228. Welspun Corp Ltd
  229. Wockhardt Ltd
  230. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd
  231. Zenlabs Ethica Ltd
  232. Zenith Infotech Ltd
  233. Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd
  234. Zenith Birla (India) Ltd 
 

