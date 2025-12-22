Monday, December 22, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Axiado raises over $100 million to scale AI-driven security globally

Axiado raises over $100 million to scale AI-driven security globally

Digital infrastructure security firm Axiado has raised over $100 million in an oversubscribed Series C+ round to expand globally, deepen India-based R&D

Gopi Sirineni, founder, president and CEO of Axiado

Gopi Sirineni, founder, president and CEO of Axiado

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Axiado Corporation, a provider of security and management solutions for digital infrastructure, has raised more than $100 million in an oversubscribed Series C+ funding round led by Maverick Silicon, with participation from Prosperity7 Ventures, Orbit Venture Partners, Crosslink Capital and Nosterra Ventures, the company said.
 
The capital will be used to support Axiado’s global expansion, including the growth of its engineering operations in India. It will also be deployed to advance the development of AI-driven, hardware-based security and system management products aimed at data centres, telecommunications networks and other digital infrastructure.
 
How is India central to Axiado’s expansion plans? 
 
The global expansion is anchored by a strategic deepening of Axiado’s research and development capabilities in India. By scaling its engineering workforce and forging local partnerships across hyperscalers, telecom operators and AI infrastructure leaders, Axiado aims to drive the next wave of silicon innovation.
 
The company said the investment is not limited to increasing headcount but is focused on building a specialised hub dedicated to addressing complex power and security challenges emerging in the agentic AI era.

Also Read

startup funding, startups

PowerUp Money raises over ₹107 crore in funding from Peak XV, others

security camera, surveillance, crime, video

How thieves used Google Maps to carry out robberies in three states

A ChatGPT OpenAI virtual assistant webpage chatbot on a laptop computer

OpenAI reports better margins on business sales amid push for AI dominance

Susan Athey, professor of economics of technology at Stanford University

Job transition with AI will not be as dramatic as feared: Susan Atheypremium

Illustration: Ajaya Kumar Mohanty

Best of BS Opinion: Sebi reforms to make things easier for investors

 
What did the company say about investor interest? 
“The strong response to our Series C+ round is a clear validation from our customers and partners that AI-driven, hardware-anchored security is now a foundational requirement for today’s data centres,” said Gopi Sirineni, founder, president and chief executive officer of Axiado.
 
What products does Axiado offer? 
Axiado’s Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) is a single-chip platform that integrates security, system control and AI-based monitoring for data centres. It is designed to enable more autonomous and resilient infrastructure management and targets next-generation cloud and AI environments.
 
What role will the India engineering centre play? 
The India engineering centre has expanded significantly over the past year and is expected to take on a larger role in firmware development, platform security engineering and silicon validation. The centre will support the accelerated delivery of next-generation TCU platforms.
 
How will the fresh funds be deployed? 
Proceeds from the Series C+ round will fund the expansion of sales, marketing and support teams, as well as the development of next-generation platforms. The company said it has doubled headcount in Taiwan and India, grown its overall workforce by 40 per cent, and opened a new India office to support global expansion.
 
What do investors say about Axiado’s technology? 
“As AI workloads continue to transform and push the limits of data centre infrastructure, the need for hardware-anchored security has never been greater,” said Andrew Homan, managing partner at Maverick Silicon.
 
“Axiado’s TCU not only protects infrastructure from threats in real time but also helps optimise power and cooling,” he added.
 
Abishek Shukla, managing director at Prosperity7 Ventures US, said that as AI systems become increasingly autonomous and compute-intensive, Axiado’s ability to combine silicon-level trust with intelligent power optimisation and system management positions it at the forefront of a more secure and sustainable digital future.

More From This Section

(L-R) Sagar Thakkar, Co-founder & CPO at Oben Electric; Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO at Oben EV and Dinkar Agrawal, Founder, CTO & COO at Oben Electric

Oben Electric raises ₹85 crore, targets ₹100 crore revenue in FY26

(L-R) Arjun Rao, Founding Partner, Vishesh Rajaram, Founding Partner and Vijay Jacob, General Partner of Speciale Invest

Speciale Invest plans ₹1,400 cr Growth Fund II for India's deep-tech scalepremium

Zepto

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto may file its draft IPO papers in 7-8 days

Digantara

Space tech company Digantara raises $50 million in Series B funding

Evera Cabs

EV startup Evera Cabs to deploy 4,000 BluSmart cars on its platformpremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence Indian startup factory startups in India Indian startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon