Business Standard
Home / Companies / Start Ups / B2B robotics startup Haber raises $44 mn in funding from Creaegis, BEENEXT

B2B robotics startup Haber raises $44 mn in funding from Creaegis, BEENEXT

Haber plans to use the capital primarily to scale its operations internationally, with a particular focus on the Americas, where demand for AI-driven industrial automation solutions is rising rapidly

The Indian Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry has shown strong resilience amid global headwinds and achieved impressive growth. Credit growth has remained robust, and non-performing assets (NPAs) have reduced to multi-year low

Haber has nearly doubled its revenue from key customers over the past year, the company said

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Haber, an industrial artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $44 million in a Series C funding round led by Creaegis, BEENEXT, and Accel, to support its international expansion efforts.
 
The funding includes $38 million in equity and $6 million in debt.
 
Haber plans to use the capital primarily to scale its operations internationally, with a particular focus on the Americas, where demand for AI-driven industrial automation solutions is rising rapidly.
 
Priya Venkat, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of Haber, said, "This success lays the foundation for our next big step—expanding into the Americas, where the demand for industrial AI solutions is immense. We also plan to extend our solutions to other process manufacturing industries."
 
 
Founded in 2017 by Venkat, Vipin Raghavan (chief executive officer), and Arjunan PN (vice-president, technical), Haber develops AI-powered industrial robots to automate labour-intensive tasks such as sample collection, measurement, analysis, and intervention in factories.
 
The company also helps industries reduce chemical, energy, and water consumption across sectors such as food and beverages, agriculture, and oil and gas.

More From This Section

startup funding investment

Mintifi raises $180 mn in Series E from TVG, Prosus, and Premji Invest

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge and a student interact with humanoid robot Ria at TiE Global Summit in Bengaluru

Startup contribution to economy projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030

lenskart

Lenskart plans to build largest eyewear manufacturing facility in Telangana

Sachin Gupta, the CEO of IKS Health

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed IKS Health sets IPO price band at Rs 1,265-1,329

Indian edtech sector online learning online education edtech funding startup funding

Uttar Pradesh: Over half of state's registered startups led by women

 
“The global manufacturing sector is undergoing a data revolution with a need for intelligent automation solutions for process control. Haber, with their proprietary AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms and deep process expertise, is leading this disruption by providing end-to-end AI-led industrial automation solutions in large and small-scale manufacturing setups," said Prakash Parthasarathy, managing partner and chief investment officer (CIO) at Creaegis.
 
Haber has nearly doubled its revenue from key customers over the past year, the company said. It began operations in India before expanding to the Middle East and Africa and now boasts a client base of over 100.
 
“The company’s ability to prioritise and deliver on both profitability and margin growth is truly impressive. They have built immense trust with their customers, consistently delivering measurable results. This is why we’ve chosen to double down on our investment," said Hero Choudhary, managing partner at BEENEXT.
 
The company claims that its proprietary technologies enable manufacturers to make “accurate data-driven decisions” without needing to engage in complex data analysis, freeing up time and resources for strategic initiatives.
 
Haber further stated that its technology allows manufacturers to bypass traditional sample testing in laboratories, analyse data, and take corrective actions efficiently.

Also Read

Amazon

Orange Health Labs raises $12 million in funding led by Amazon Smbhav

Startups, Indian startups

Israel sees record-breaking $10.5 billion in startup acquisitions

India Inc continued to grapple with muted revenue growth in the September 2024 quarter (Q2FY25) and witnessed a decline in margins and profits. The headwinds were especially severe for non-financial companies, while banking, financial services, and i

Proptech startup Reloy sees 40% revenue growth to Rs 25 cr on strong demand

PremiumBook

The Earnicorns highlights profitable startups in a unicorn-dominated world

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa acquires majority stake in clean beauty brand Earth Rhythm

Topics : start- ups fundings BeeNext Robotics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon