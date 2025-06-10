Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BigBasket to launch 10-minute food delivery across India by March 2026

BigBasket to launch 10-minute food delivery across India by March 2026

Tata Group-backed BigBasket plans to expand its dark store network and enter the quick-commerce space with a 10-minute food delivery service by March 2026

Bigbasket warehouse, e-commerce, delivery

The move comes as India’s quick-commerce market, valued at $7.1 billion, sees heightened competition with the rise of new rapid delivery platforms. | Bloomberg

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

BigBasket, the grocery delivery service backed by Tata Group, plans to launch 10-minute food delivery across India by the end of the financial year 2026.
 
“One of the advantages we have is, being a part of Tata Group, you have enough internal capital available,” co-founder Vipul Parekh told Reuters. He also confirmed that the company aims to go public within the next 18–24 months.
 
The move comes as India’s quick-commerce market, valued at $7.1 billion, sees heightened competition with the rise of new rapid delivery platforms.

Targeting quick-commerce rivals

BigBasket intends to challenge existing players like Swiggy’s Instamart, Blinkit’s Bistro, Magicpin’s MagicNow, and Zepto Cafe, which offer instant delivery of items such as coffee and ready-to-eat snacks.
 
 
To support the expansion, BigBasket plans to grow its dark store network from the current 700 to between 1,000 and 1,200 by the end of 2025. A pilot programme for the food delivery service began a month ago in Bengaluru and is expected to extend to 40 dark stores by the end of July.

Rising competition in quick food delivery

Zepto Cafe was launched in April 2022 with a focus on coffee and ready-to-eat food. Blinkit Bistro, developed by Zomato-owned Blinkit, was released on the Google Play Store on 6 December 2024 and began piloting its 10-minute food delivery service in Gurugram in January 2025.
 
Swiggy’s quick food delivery platform, Bolt, expanded to over 500 cities by May 2025 after its launch in October 2024. Its standalone app SNACC, which promises 15-minute delivery, was launched in parts of Bengaluru on 7 January 2025.
 
Zomato Quick, another 10-minute delivery service, was relaunched in January 2025 following the shutdown of Zomato Instant, an earlier pilot from April 2022, which was discontinued due to profitability concerns.

Customer strategy and menu

BigBasket is targeting existing users of food delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy, while also aiming to attract new customers, Parekh said.
 
Currently, 5–10 per cent of BigBasket users combine quick-food items with their regular grocery orders — a figure expected to rise. The menu will include items from Tata Group brands such as Starbucks and Qmin.
 
The service will rely on dark stores — strategically located urban warehouses — to quickly process and dispatch online orders.

BigBasket Indian e-commerce industry

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

